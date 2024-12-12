HOT PICS - Rihanna and Puma Host Holiday Give Back Celebration in NYC; Emily Ratajkowski Out in New York City
Rihanna and PUMA host a holiday give back celebration with youth at Boys & Girls Club of Harlem on December 5th in NYC.
Emily Ratajkowski wears the GapStudio Coated Denim Moto Jacket while out in New York City.
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Sosie Bacon, Scoot Mcnairy along with friends and family celebrated at the after-party for the premiere of 'A Complete Unknown' with Tequila Don Julio 1942 in Hollywood on December 10th 2024.
Jason Aldean celebrated the grand opening of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar in Las Vegas on Dec. 5, where he was joined by his wife, Brittany, to cut the ribbon. He received a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and the day was officially declared “Jason Aldean Day.”
American 2024 Gold Medalists Hunter Woodhall and Jordan Chiles run the streets of SOHO carrying a giant match to help kick off Bath & Body Works Countdown to Candle Day.
La La Anthony Celebrates her 7th Annual Winter Wonderland event sponsored by Delsym in NYC.
Actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish and candidate for California Governor 2026 Stephen J. Cloobeck gathered at MacArthur Park, Westlake in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 11 along with LA Dream Center volunteers to provide blankets, food, toiletry bags and offer assistance for shelter to the homeless as part of Cloobeck’s #CloobeckKindnessChallenge for the Holidays program.
Electra Cocktail Club at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas hosted an intimate acoustic performance by chart-topping country singer-songwriter HARDY on Thursday, Dec. 5, offering fans an up-close experience of his hits like “One Beer” and “Wait in the Truck.” This special evening of country music in Electra’s electrifying ambiance coincided with National Finals Rodeo (NFR) week in Las Vegas, which was displayed on the 40-foot digital canvas that spans one entire wall of the venue.
Award-winning actress, Emmy Rossum turned heads sitting courtside at the Knicks game wearing slow-fashion brand, unsubscribed! The actress was spotted wearing the chic wool shimmer cardigan, paired with the leather tapered pant.
Unsubscribed, known for his consciously crafted, elevated essentials, perfectly aligns with Emmy’s understated elegance and commitment to timeless fashion.
Co-Founders of NYC’s hottest new reservation app, Access, Evan Felcher & Mattia Ros with Owning Manhattan star, Jessica Markowski.
World Class Olympic Athlete and Gold Medalist, Simone Biles presents Dick’s Sporting Goods Sports Matter Grant of $50,000 to Benfer Elementary School to inspire and enable Youth Sports.
On Wednesday, December 11, Out magazine hosted its annual Out100 celebration at NeueHouse in the heart of Hollywood. This year, Cynthia Erivo received the Icon of the Year Award, which was presented by actress, music artist, and Out100 honoree Reneé Rapp, and Sheryl Lee Ralph received Advocate of the Year honor, presented by her Abbott Elementary co-stars Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter.
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley seen at the opening of Gisou’s Holiday Pop Up in London’s Covent Garden earlier this week with Gisou founder Negin Mirsaleh.