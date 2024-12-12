or
HOT PICS - Rihanna and Puma Host Holiday Give Back Celebration in NYC; Emily Ratajkowski Out in New York City

hot pics ok magzine december pp
Dec. 12 2024, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

huck rihanna
Source: Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Rihanna and PUMA host a holiday give back celebration with youth at Boys & Girls Club of Harlem on December 5th in NYC.

rhobh
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, including Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Jennifer Tilly are seen driving around in eco-friendly, rainbow colored Moke America vehicles in this week’s episode.
huck emily ratajkowski
Source: Michael Simon

Emily Ratajkowski wears the GapStudio Coated Denim Moto Jacket while out in New York City.

kyra

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Sosie Bacon, Scoot Mcnairy along with friends and family celebrated at the after-party for the premiere of 'A Complete Unknown' with Tequila Don Julio 1942 in Hollywood on December 10th 2024.

jason and brittany aldean cut the ribbon at jason aldeans kitchen bar las vegas credit bryan steffygetty images
Source: Getty

Jason Aldean celebrated the grand opening of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar in Las Vegas on Dec. 5, where he was joined by his wife, Brittany, to cut the ribbon. He received a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and the day was officially declared “Jason Aldean Day.”

huck hunter woodhall and jordan chiles
Source: Bill Davila

American 2024 Gold Medalists Hunter Woodhall and Jordan Chiles run the streets of SOHO carrying a giant match to help kick off Bath & Body Works Countdown to Candle Day.

huck lalaanthony
Source: Joey Andrew/Startraksphoto

La La Anthony Celebrates her 7th Annual Winter Wonderland event sponsored by Delsym in NYC.

tiffany
Source: Joey Andrew
Actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish and candidate for California Governor 2026 Stephen J. Cloobeck gathered at MacArthur Park, Westlake in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 11 along with LA Dream Center volunteers to provide blankets, food, toiletry bags and offer assistance for shelter to the homeless as part of Cloobeck’s #CloobeckKindnessChallenge for the Holidays program.

hardy
Source: Courtesy of 81/82 Group

Electra Cocktail Club at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas hosted an intimate acoustic performance by chart-topping country singer-songwriter HARDY on Thursday, Dec. 5, offering fans an up-close experience of his hits like “One Beer” and “Wait in the Truck.” This special evening of country music in Electra’s electrifying ambiance coincided with National Finals Rodeo (NFR) week in Las Vegas, which was displayed on the 40-foot digital canvas that spans one entire wall of the venue.

emmy
Source: Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Award-winning actress, Emmy Rossum turned heads sitting courtside at the Knicks game wearing slow-fashion brand, unsubscribed! The actress was spotted wearing the chic wool shimmer cardigan, paired with the leather tapered pant.

Unsubscribed, known for his consciously crafted, elevated essentials, perfectly aligns with Emmy’s understated elegance and commitment to timeless fashion.

jessica
Source: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Co-Founders of NYC’s hottest new reservation app, Access, Evan Felcher & Mattia Ros with Owning Manhattan star, Jessica Markowski.

simone
Source: Courtesy Dick's Sporting Goods

World Class Olympic Athlete and Gold Medalist, Simone Biles presents Dick’s Sporting Goods Sports Matter Grant of $50,000 to Benfer Elementary School to inspire and enable Youth Sports.

cynthia
Source: Presley Ann for Out Magazine

On Wednesday, December 11, Out magazine hosted its annual Out100 celebration at NeueHouse in the heart of Hollywood. This year, Cynthia Erivo received the Icon of the Year Award, which was presented by actress, music artist, and Out100 honoree Reneé Rapp, and Sheryl Lee Ralph received Advocate of the Year honor, presented by her Abbott Elementary co-stars Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter.

rosie
Source: Hoda Davaine / Dave Benett for Gisou

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley seen at the opening of Gisou’s Holiday Pop Up in London’s Covent Garden earlier this week with Gisou founder Negin Mirsaleh.

