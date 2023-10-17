OK Magazine
HOT PICS! - Cardi B Parties with Husband Offset at LIV Miami ; Shaq debuts 'Shaq's Fantasy Lab' in Las Vegas

Source: world red eye;Rodrigo Hernandez
Oct. 17 2023, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

cardi b
Source: world red eye

Birthday Girl Cardi B Celebrates Husband, Offset’s Album Release at LIV Miami Nightclub - October 13th, 2023.

shaq
Source: Rodrigo Hernandez

Shaquille O'Neal Debuts 'Shaq's Fantasy Lab', an immersive experience at Fashion Show Las Vegas now open to the public.

img
Source: jasten king

Katey Sagal presented the Visionary Award to Paris Barclay, and his partner, Christopher Mason, who all showed each other love at the Extraordinary Families 30th Anniversary Gala, whose mission is to help children and youth in foster care have the childhoods and futures they rightfully deserve, at the Taglyan Complex on Thursday, October 12th in Los Angeles, CA.

zia victoria seal
Source: amanda vellekamp

Seal and Zia Victoria attend a nonprofit event for AMP Powered by YPI, serving as mentors for the next generation.

huck danielle jonas
Source: michael simon

Danielle Jonas opens up about her eczema journey and how it affected her daily life for the first time in partnership with Sanofi and Regeneron to raise awareness of the chronic disease.

huck jid
Source: michael simon

J.I.D poses next to custom-made "5 in a Lifetime" boombox featuring his chewed 5 gum and exclusive new track on tape On October 15th 2023 in New York.

