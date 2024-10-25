OK! Guide to NYC's Hottest Restaurants: Where to Eat, Sip, and See Celebs in the City That Never Sleeps!
Get ready to feast your way through NYC with OK!'s ultimate guide to the city’s hottest dining spots!
We’ve tracked down the best of the best—from chic rooftop lounges with killer skyline views to tucked-away gems serving up bold global flavors.
These are the must-visit restaurants and bars you need on your radar this season where you can dine on the finest dishes, sip on Instagram-worthy cocktails, and maybe even spot your favorite celeb enjoying a night out.
JOANNE TRATTORIA 70 West 68th Street New York, NY
Joanne Trattoria, a family-owned Italian gem on New York City's Upper West Side, brings together hearty Italian flavors and vibrant live entertainment. Owned by Joe Germanotta—father of pop icon Lady Gaga—the restaurant is named in tribute to Joe's late sister Joanne, and is also the namesake of Gaga’s fifth album. Germanotta’s vision goes beyond classic Italian dining; he's created a unique neighborhood destination that combines family recipes with a lively showcase of local talent every night of the week after recognizing that just been a simple restaurant wasn't going to cut it in the ultra competitive New York City Dining scene.
At Joanne you’ll find a lineup of eclectic weekly performances, from dazzling cabaret and drag shows to intimate live magic, stand up comedy and smooth jazz sessions. Germanotta’s commitment to supporting New York's emerging artists is woven into the fabric of the restaurant, fostering a creative space much like he did with his own daughter. With its welcoming, homey vibe, authentic Italian dishes, and a flair for unforgettable entertainment, Joanne Trattoria has secured its spot as both an amazing dining and entertainment hotspot on the Upper West Side.
LE GRATIN - THE BEEKMAN HOTEL 123 NASSAU STREET, NEW YORK
Looking for a chic French escape in the heart of New York’s bustling Financial District? Le Gratin, tucked away in the stylish Beekman Hotel, is just the spot! This elegant french eatery brings a touch of Lyon, France to NYC, courtesy of legendary Chef Daniel Boulud and his team. It’s perfect for a cozy yet sophisticated meal or even a power lunch just steps from the New York Stock Exchange.
The warm, classic French vibe here pairs beautifully with a menu that showcases Lyon-inspired dishes and top-tier seasonal ingredients. And don’t forget to swing by the Beekman’s Hotel's iconic bar Temple Court afterward for a killer martini—and maybe even a celebrity sighting ( CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was spotted at the bar on OK!'s recent visit) With its welcoming ambiance mixed with high end service, Le Gratin is a must-visit for anyone wanting a delicious french escape in the heart of FiDi Manhattan .
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
BLACKBARN - 19 E 26TH STREET NEW YORK
Craving a cozy, farm-to-table escape in the middle of New York City? BlackBarn, located in the Flatiron District, is just the spot. This rustic-chic restaurant brings a warm, countryside vibe to Manhattan, with an earthy, industrial decor that feels like a stylish barn tucked away from the city’s hustle. Executive Chef and owner John Doherty’s seasonal menu highlights hearty, locally-sourced ingredients, with creative twists on comfort food classics that’ll make you feel right at home.
For a full experience, grab a seat by the open kitchen and watch the chefs work their magic, or head to the bar for one of their craft cocktails—the signature smoked old fashioned is a must! With its laid-back atmosphere and elevated comfort food, BlackBarn is the perfect place to relax and savor a fresh taste of the countryside in NYC.
FRESCO By SCOTTO 34 EAST 52nd ST, NEW YORK
Since opening its doors back in 1993, Fresco by Scotto has been serving up Tuscan-inspired favorites right in the heart of Manhattan from its 34 East 52nd Street location, and OK! can confirm that this Midtown gem only gets better with age. This beloved family-owned spot, run by the Scotto family—including Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto—is infused with warmth and hospitality that makes every visit feel like a family affair. There’s even a good chance you’ll be personally welcomed inside by a Scotto family member, adding to the restaurant’s cozy, welcoming charm.
Menu standouts include the must-try Potato Zucchini chips with Gorgonzola, the famed Grilled Margherita pizza, the Starters menu Meatball that's as grand in size as it is in flavor, and the refreshing Lavandini cocktail, a gin-based delight with a hint of lavender. Don’t forget to check out the photo wall by the bathrooms, where the famous faces that have dined at Fresco by Scotto® over the years are proudly displayed!
LE COIN - GANSEVOORT HOTEL 18 9th AVE, NEW YORK
Located right in the middle of the trendy and vibrant buzzing Meatpacking District, Le Coin, is new a culinary treasure located at the corner of 13th Street and 9th Avenue at the Gansevoort Hotel. Executive Chef Sebastien Chaoui brings to life innovative dishes inspired by Parisian and coastal French cuisines including menu highlights such as the L’ Entrecôte Prime New York strip steak with bordelaise sauce & potato gratin and the Hachis Parmentier de Canard dish of Shepherd’s pie with pulled duck legs confit and shaved truffle.
Whether you prefer indoor dining or al fresco charm, Le Coin seamlessly merges New York City's lively atmosphere with a french chic ambiance. Adorned with vintage decor and original artworks curated by Paris Chong, Gallery Director of Leica Gallery LA, the space exudes charm and sophistication and is the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious french inspired meal, or even a cocktail from the curated mixologist drinks menu and take in the buzzing atmosphere of NYC's Meatpacking District.