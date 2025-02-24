or
HOT PICS! Fran Drescher & Demi Moore at Post SAG Awards Gala; Megan Thee Stallion at South Beach Food & Wine Festival in Miami

Source: Shuttershock;World Red Eye
Feb. 24 2025, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Winter.

Source: kursza

Alix Earle, Jake Shane, Myles Shear, Braxton Berrios_Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen

Palm Tree Music Festival brought the heat to Aspen with its two-day, star-studded lineup of EDM performances and a festival experience unlike anything else. Held at the stunning Rio Grande Park, this year’s headliners included Palm Tree Crew co-founder, Kygo, alongside global house music sensations Dom Dolla, Fisher, Sofi Tukker, and more. VIPs in attendance included: Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios, Ashtin Earle, Helen Owen, Dixie D’Amelio, Jake Shane, Camille Kostek, Odell Beckham Jr., Rachel Zoe, Corey Gamble, Audrey Trullinger, Vale Genta, and more. Sponsored by Tequila Don Julio , Celsius, DraftKings, Matua Wines, and Bumble, this festival transformed the winter wonderland into a tropical escape for music lovers from worldwide. EDM icons Dom Dolla and Kygo delivered electrifying sets to kick off the weekend-long celebration, while Fisher and Sofi Tukker closed it out on a high note with their dynamic soundscapes and unmatched energy.

Source: Shuttershock for Audi

Colman Domingo gives Ariana Grande a helping hand at the 2025 SAG Awards® Post-Awards Gala Hosted by PEOPLE & Audi at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Source: Shuttershock

Fran Drescher congraulates winner SAG Best actress winner Demi Moore at the post SAG-Awards® Gala on Sunday, February 23, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS

Source: World Red Eye

Megan Thee Stallion Hit the Sands of Miami Beach to Announce the Launch of Chicas Divertidas Tequila at the Wine Spectator Trade Day hosted by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Source: Kursza

Singer Songwriter Parson James celebrates with Tequila Don Julio 1942 during Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen, CO

Source: Corey Nickols/IMDb

The IMDb Portrait Studio At The 2025 Independent Spirit Awards.

