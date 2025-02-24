HOT PICS! Fran Drescher & Demi Moore at Post SAG Awards Gala; Megan Thee Stallion at South Beach Food & Wine Festival in Miami

Palm Tree Music Festival brought the heat to Aspen with its two-day, star-studded lineup of EDM performances and a festival experience unlike anything else. Held at the stunning Rio Grande Park, this year’s headliners included Palm Tree Crew co-founder, Kygo, alongside global house music sensations Dom Dolla, Fisher, Sofi Tukker, and more. VIPs in attendance included: Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios, Ashtin Earle, Helen Owen, Dixie D’Amelio, Jake Shane, Camille Kostek, Odell Beckham Jr., Rachel Zoe, Corey Gamble, Audrey Trullinger, Vale Genta, and more. Sponsored by Tequila Don Julio , Celsius, DraftKings, Matua Wines, and Bumble, this festival transformed the winter wonderland into a tropical escape for music lovers from worldwide. EDM icons Dom Dolla and Kygo delivered electrifying sets to kick off the weekend-long celebration, while Fisher and Sofi Tukker closed it out on a high note with their dynamic soundscapes and unmatched energy.