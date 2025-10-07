or
HOT PICS! Bradley Cooper Celebrates BOSS Bottled Beyond Launch While Naomi Watts Hosts The Meno Cafe Opening Panel in NYC

Source: BFA; Mike Stanwick
Oct. 7 2025, Updated 10:08 a.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Fall!

bradley cooper boss bfa
Source: Mike Vitelli/ BFA
Bradley Cooper Joined BOSS Fragrances in NYC to Celebrate the Launch of “BOSS Bottled Beyond” with an Immersive Experience on October 3rd 2025.

naomiwatts
Source: Mike Stanwick

Naomi Watts hosts the opening panel at The Meno Café by Stripes Beauty in NYC

eleven
Source: John Parra / Getty Images
Nelly performed at E11EVEN Miami on Saturday, October 4 for the launch of E11EVEN Vodka Presents Drink Pink Benefiting the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.

adriana de moura photo credit worldredeyecom
Source: World Red Eye

Real Housewives of Miami” star Adriana de Moura attends the private kickoff party for the upcoming 30th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball.

kelly bensimon dr roberta
Source: TARA Ink

RHONY OG Kelly Killoren Bensimon discusses skin health with Miami-based, board-certified celebrity dermatologist Dr. Roberta Del Campo at Del Campo Dermatology & Laser Institute in Miami.

