HOT PICS! Bradley Cooper Celebrates BOSS Bottled Beyond Launch While Naomi Watts Hosts The Meno Cafe Opening Panel in NYC
Oct. 7 2025, Updated 10:08 a.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Fall!
Bradley Cooper Joined BOSS Fragrances in NYC to Celebrate the Launch of “BOSS Bottled Beyond” with an Immersive Experience on October 3rd 2025.
Naomi Watts hosts the opening panel at The Meno Café by Stripes Beauty in NYC
- HOT PICS! Mandy Moore and Lupita Lupita Nyong’o Make A Trip To Capitol Hill; Dylan Efron Recharges With a Milkshake After Iconic DWTS Performance
- Hailey Bieber's Hottest Braless Photos Over the Years
- HOT PICS! Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray and Kirsten Dunst Shine at Chanel Haute Couture Book Launch; Elsa Hosk & Kelsey Merritt Turn Heads at the Allies of Skin x VIOLET GREY NYFW Event
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Nelly performed at E11EVEN Miami on Saturday, October 4 for the launch of E11EVEN Vodka Presents Drink Pink Benefiting the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.
“Real Housewives of Miami” star Adriana de Moura attends the private kickoff party for the upcoming 30th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball.
RHONY OG Kelly Killoren Bensimon discusses skin health with Miami-based, board-certified celebrity dermatologist Dr. Roberta Del Campo at Del Campo Dermatology & Laser Institute in Miami.