OK! SELECTS: 10 TRENDING PRODUCTS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
Feeling stumped over finding the perfect gift this holiday season? Whether you are treating yourself or someone you love, giving a gift that tastes good, or makes you look and feel good is a gift that will keep on giving all year long!
Here are 10 unique gifts to sweeten the Holiday spirit and continue the joy of the season into 2025!
E.L.F. ADVENT CALENDAR
e.l.f’s 24-day skincare and makeup advent calendar is stocked with the latest viral finds and holy-grail products to truly sleigh the season. This holiday makeup advent calendar invites you to count down to the holidays. Every door reveals a new skincare essential, pro-worthy tool, or festive makeup product for pampering your skin and decking out your look. Starting at $95 and with a value of $140 in products, this is the ultimate indulge HERE.
SUGARBEARPRO HAIR VITAMINS
This holiday season, treat your loved ones (or yourself!) to the gift of beautiful hair with SugarbearPRO’s iconic blue bear gummy vitamins—the must-have in any hair care routine. Each delicious serving is packed with 6,000 mcg of Biotin and a blend of 12 vegan actives, including Vitamins D, E, B6, Folate, Zinc, and a proprietary Smartroot Blend—a nourishing mix of European Elderberry, MSM, and Omega-3! This season, let the results speak for themselves! An independent study found that 86% of users enjoyed fuller-looking hair after just 12 weeks, while 90% reported less shedding in only 6 weeks! With only 1 gram of sugar and 10 calories per serving, these tasty gummies are a guilt-free way to keep hair looking fabulous throughout the holidays. A one-month supply is just $22.99 or when you buy more, you save + get a free gift of your choice HERE!
A VOICE FOR YOUR BODY WITH OURA RING
From Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow to Kim Kardashian, OURA is on the fingers of dozens of women looking for a comprehensive look at sleep, fitness, stress, and health by way of a smart ring. A true personal health companion, OURA helps translate your body's data into actionable insights personalized to your unique needs. Starting at just $5.99/month HERE.
BOSE OPEN EARBUDS
A wearable bringing together the best of both worlds — immersive audio AND awareness — with Bose’s all-new Ultra Open Earbuds. Featuring an innovative cuff-shaped design that looks as good as it sounds for amazing comfort for all-day to pause for nothing and hear everything. Engineered for comfort and stability — a special flex arm coated in super-soft silicone connects the speaker to the battery barrel, so it rests gently on your skin for hours, while providing a light-as-air grip to keep the earbuds secure on almost any ear. Starting at $299 HERE.
HITOKI LASER SMOKING GADGETS
What started out as a side hustle to take care of their dad’s medical bills, two brothers found that their tech invention was a dream gadget for smoking enthusiasts. And, who doesn’t love a new gadget to enjoy your group or solo session. Hitoki elevates the smoking experience with patent-pending laser technology to combine the cleaner sessions of dry herb vaporizers with the classic potency of a traditional bong. Hitoki’s Trident and Saber devices are so sleek and revolutionize consumption of tobacco or any other smokable herb…wait till Snoop Dogg finds out! Starting at $299.99 HERE.
SOMETHING FOR THE SWEEET TOOTH
With nearly everyone’s emphasis on sugar-free and better-for-you items, look no further than Zolli Candy’s guilt-free treats for something sorta simple to get the sweet credit for in your stockings this year! Zolli has these Polar Bear Zollipops (lollipop) & Elf Zolli Caramelz (caramels) items in cute seasonal packaging that is sure to make anyone smile! In fact, the company donates 10% of profits to support oral health education in schools to help fight America’s most chronic childhood disease - tooth decay. That’s because the products are certified sugar-free by Sugarwise, and instead contain isomalt, a plant-based sugar alternative! The brand is the #1 zero-sugar candy sold on AMAZON, sells direct through its website and is readily available at nearly every retailer nationwide; how sweet is that! Starting at $6.99 HERE.
TIKTOK’S LUCKY IRON FISH CRAZE
TikTok viral sensations have been all the rage lately, and Lucky Iron Fish is the Internet’s latest obsession for its ease and accessibility. Users have discovered how this small, fish-shaped iron fortifying tool can be added to their cooking to boost iron levels, especially for women and girls from marginalized communities who are disproportionately affected without the side effects of traditional supplements. This is an easy stocking stuffer for those looking for a natural, long-term approach to improving iron levels without digestive issues like constipation, nausea, or unpleasant aftertastes. Starting at $59.99 HERE.
OPRAH SAYS IT’S TIME FOR PERFECT POPCORN
Five easy minutes away from a delicious bowl of freshly popped popcorn without a single kernel left unpopped, is the claim made by Popsmith Popper, and you can believe it! Landing on Oprah’s 2024 list of “Favorite Things”, the Popsmith is a stainless steel multi-clad base equipped with a patented stirrer to ensure every last kernel is popped. Perfect for popcorn lovers, it's a gift the whole family will enjoy, and is dishwasher safe! Starting at $229.95 HERE.
JACK DANIEL’S WINTER JACK
Nothing says changing of the seasons quite like Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey mingled with apple cider liqueur in the new Winter Jack Spiced Apple Punch. Cozying up by the fire while wrapping presents or enjoying during holiday gatherings with friends and family, this seasonal blend is back for another holiday season. Cinnamon, orange peel and clove create the perfect taste for keeping warm on cold nights, and with a retail price starting at $18.99, Winter Jack also is the perfect gift for your holiday hosts, office white elephant party, or the hard-to-shop-for cocktail enthusiast HERE.
NINJA SLUSHI DRINK MAKER
Each holiday season, certain items reign supreme--Tickle Me Elmo, Nintendo 64, Beanie Babies—and this year, a commercial-grade frozen beverage machine is on everyone’s (list) lips. Ninja’s SLUSHi is giving kids and adults alike the opportunity to enjoy their favorite slushies without leaving home. No ice needed, no blending, no hassles. Create tons of drinks in as little as 15 minutes with as few as one ingredient that stay frozen for up to 12 hours! This is the ultimate in versatility this holiday season…did someone say Santa Rita!? Starting at $269.99 HERE.