Oliver Hudson Roasts Sister Kate's Bold Red Carpet Look: 'Inappropriate Nipple Exposer!'

Siblings share a bond like no other, and Oliver Hudson is fully embracing his big brother role while poking some fun at sister Kate Hudson's daring fashion choice.

Source: MEGA Kate Hudson wore a daring green Valentino gown at a New York City premiere.

At the New York City premiere of Song Sung Blue, Kate, 46, stole the spotlight in a jaw-dropping green Valentino gown paired with a pale pink cape. The stunning dress featured a plunging neckline that dipped all the way to her waist, cinched with a silk sash.

Oliver, 49, couldn't help but share his thoughts on the eye-catching ensemble. He took to Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Kate and humorously circling her chest in red with an iPhone markup pen.

Source: MEGA The star's brother Oliver Hudson jokingly mocked the revealing dress on Instagram.

“I’ll start by saying that I cry every day with pride for my sis after seeing her performance in Song Sung Blue,” he wrote in the caption. “It moved me beyond expectation.”

Source: MEGA The actor praised her performance before teasing her fashion choice.

But then came the sibling banter: “But it’s not fair to me as her older brother to have to see this kind of inappropriate nipple exposer of a dress,” he added with a laugh, tagging the post with #shacklethenipple. The comments section lit up, filled with laughter from friends like Octavia Spencer and Candace Cameron Bure. Chelsea Handler joked, “You’re just jealous she has nipples, Ollie,” while one fan quipped, “Tell me you are siblings without telling me.”

Source: MEGA The siblings are very close.

Oliver and Kate, children of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, are just three years apart in age and share a close-knit relationship. They regularly spend time together and even co-host the podcast “Sibling Revelry,” which has been running since 2019. However, they have differing views sometimes. “We have different ideas [about parenting],” Oliver told Us Weekly in March 2021. “There’s a core for sure of just wanting our kids to be good human beings, be polite and understand that they’re very lucky people to be born into the sort of family we’re born into … but it’s sort of the way that we go about doing things. What we let our kids watch, the freedoms we allow them. We’re different in that way.”