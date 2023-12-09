Olivia Culpo Is 'Trying to Soak in' Wedding Planning as She Manages 'a Lot of Moving Parts'
Olivia Culpo is excited to be planning her wedding to Christian McCaffrey after the two got engaged in April.
"It's going really well. It's a lot of moving parts, but I'm grateful for every part of it.It’s [a] once-in-a-lifetime [thing], so I’m trying to soak it all in," the model, 31, said in an interview.
As far as what traditions the brunette beauty has in mind, she said, "Christian wanted to get married in a church, which we are. And I don’t want him to have a first look. I want the first look to be walking down the aisle — these days that’s kind of rare. Also, I don’t want to sleep in the same bed the night before. That’s what I know so far."
The reality star, who previously starred on The Culpo Sisters with her sisters, Aurora Culpo and Sophia Culpo, admitted her siblings are assisting "as much as they can" despite their relationships not working out.
"One of my sisters just went through a really bad divorce, and the other sister just went through a really bad breakup, so they’re busy. But they’re helping in all the ways they can," she shared.
- Sideline Stunners! Gisele Bündchen, Ciara, More Football Star Wives & Girlfriends Share Fitness Secrets
- Lindsay Hubbard Dishes on Upcoming Wedding to 'Summer House' Costar Carl Radke — Details on Who Is Invited
- Kristin Cavallari Still Believes 'in Marriage and Love' Following Divorce From Jay Cutler: 'I’m Open to It'
Olivia is also shedding for the wedding, as she recently lost two inches from her waist using truBody sculpting treatments
"I love working out, but I feel like sometimes you might need something to pair with it for more specific results. I did four different treatments on my abs and my glutes. It really works," she said.
The athlete got down on one knee after dating for four years, and in 2022, Olivia admitted she was willing to date a sports star despite other relationships not working out.
"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," she told Entertainment Tonight of the 27-year-old. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."
Culpo continued, "He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Touch spoke to Olivia.