Olivia Culpo Is 'Trying to Soak in' Wedding Planning as She Manages 'a Lot of Moving Parts'

The athlete got down on one knee after dating for four years, and in 2022, Olivia admitted she was willing to date a sports star despite other relationships not working out.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," she told Entertainment Tonight of the 27-year-old. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

Culpo continued, "He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."