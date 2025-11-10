NEWS Olivia Jade Flaunts Cleavage on Red Carpet After Her Dad Moves on With Younger Girl Post-Lori Loughlin Split Source: mega Olivia Jade donned a sultry look that showcased her cleavage at the New York City premiere of 'The Running Man' on Sunday, November 9. Allie Fasanella Nov. 10 2025, Updated 5:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Olivia Jade wore a sultry look that showcased her cleavage at the New York City premiere of Glen Powell's latest movie, The Running Man, on Sunday, November 9. The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who have been making headlines for splitting after nearly 28 years of marriage, hit the red carpet in a black midi dress featuring ultra-thin spaghetti straps. The YouTuber, 26, paired the dress with slinky black sandals and a matching clutch for the event. This comes after her dad was spotted on what appeared to be a date with stylist Hannah Harrison at a Los Angeles hotspot just the night before.

Source: mega The YouTuber modeled a sultry black dress at the event.

While Giannulli, 62, and Harrison, 32, reportedly left in separate cars, they were photographed arriving at the nightclub together and allegedly stayed close throughout the evening. Saturday night's sighting wasn't the first of the veteran fashion designer and the much-younger stylist. The duo was also seen outside of Giannulli’s luxury G/FORE Supply store in Beverly Hills on Thursday, October 2, the same day it was confirmed that he and the Full House star were calling it quits.

Are Mossimo Giannulli and Hannah Harrison Dating?

Source: mega; @hannahhxharrison/instagram Mossimo Giannulli and Hannah Harrison are apparently just good pals.

According to Harrison, the two are just friends. In a statement to Us Weekly on October 3, she insisted, "We were not there together [and] we are not dating." She continued, "We are good friends. He was just meeting me at the store." Harrison explained they "did not drive together" and claimed the sighting of them meeting up "was bad timing." "I went to the store not knowing that his separation had been announced," she clarified, sharing that she was there for him to introduce her to people so she "could pull clothes."

How Olivia Jade Is Handling Her Parents' Split

Source: @oliviajade/instagram Olivia Jade and her younger sister haven't taken sides in the split.

People reported last month that Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella, "aren't taking sides." A source told the outlet that "it's obviously been tough," but "they both love their parents and just want them to be happy." The insider added, "There’s no drama or resentment. They’ve seen how hard their mom and dad have tried over the years, and they’re focused on keeping things peaceful and staying close as a family. At the end of the day, they just want everyone to be okay."

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Haven't Divorced Yet

Source: mega Loughlin and Giannulli's separation was confirmed on October 2.