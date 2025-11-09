or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Mossimo Giannulli
NEWS

Lori Loughlin's Ex Mossimo Giannulli Spotted on Romantic Date With Stylist Following Shocking Separation

image of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have yet to fully divorce.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin's ex Mossimo Giannulli was seen on a romantic date with a stylist after the two's contentious split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 9 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Lori Loughlin's ex-husband Mossimo Giannulli seems to have a new lady in his life.

The fashion designer, 62, was spotted a date with stylist Hannah Harrison at Los Angeles' Zouk nightclub, according to Daily Mail.

Harrison, 32, and Giannulli were seen together on November 8 at the hotspot where they stayed close to each other.

image of The fashion designer and the 'Full House' star were married for 28 years.
Source: MEGA

The fashion designer and the 'Full House' star were married for 28 years.

After leaving the club in the late evening, the duo went their separate ways and left in their own cars. Giannulli wore an all-black look that consisted of a tight leather jacket, kicks, and dark slacks.

Harrison sported a chocolate brown leather blazer without an undershirt, baggy jeans and a black shoulder bag.

Giannulli – who split from the Full House star, 61, last month after 28 years of marriage – has been seen on numerous outings with the fashionista.

Are Hannah Harrison and Mossimo Giannulli Actually Dating?

image of Hannah Harrison and Mossimo Giannulli are just pals.
Source: MEGA

Hannah Harrison and Mossimo Giannulli are just pals.

However, the two are not full-on dating. Harrison told Us Weekly in a statement on October 3 that the pair are just great pals after she was spotted catching up with him at a shop.

"We were not there together [and] we are not dating. We are good friends. He was just meeting me at the store," she said. “I was there shopping and as I was leaving I saw the photographers. We did not drive together. We drove separately.”

“I feel like it was bad timing. I went to the store not knowing that his separation had been announced,” Harrison clarified. The Hollywood-based stylist added that she was the place to work saying that Giannulli "was introducing me to the guys there so I could pull clothes [for his brand G/FORE].”

MORE ON:
Mossimo Giannulli

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Separated in October 2024

image of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli married in 1997.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli married in 1997.

Giannulli and Loughlin married in 1997 and share two daughters, Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose, 27.

The ex-couple have not yet filed for divorce, but they have since separated. "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," Loughlin's rep Elizabeth Much said in a statement on October 3.

They also put up their Hidden Hills mansion up for sale back in February. The abode was on the market for $16.5 million, and they found a buyer in late October.

image of Lori Loughlin is 'devastated' over the breakup.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin is 'devastated' over the breakup.

The Summerland alum is reportedly distraught over the breakdown of her marriage. “People around Lori and Mossimo have known they have been going through a really hard time in the last year,” an insider divulged to Us Weekly. "This isn’t a shock to people around them. It has been a rough time for Lori. She is devastated.”

“They will not reconcile — there is currently no chance — and will ultimately divorce,” the source said.

