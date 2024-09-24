Who Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Boyfriend? 7 Things to Know About Louis Partridge

Olivia Rodrigo's 21-year-old boyfriend, Louis Partridge, was born on June 3, 2003. According to reports, he attended school in London before going into acting.

After the first Enola Holmes release, he told Gentleman's Journal he was still dedicating some of his time to school so he would not have "that classic actor’s problem of waiting for the phone to ring."

He added, "It has been difficult in the past, though. I remember sleeping in the car on the way to meet director Harry Bradbeer and Millie Bobby Brown for rehearsals — having already done 3 GCSEs that same day…"

In 2021, Partridge completed his A-Level and received two As in English and French and another one in Film Studies.