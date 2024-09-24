Who Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Boyfriend? 7 Things to Know About Louis Partridge
All About Louis Partridge's Personal Life
Olivia Rodrigo's 21-year-old boyfriend, Louis Partridge, was born on June 3, 2003. According to reports, he attended school in London before going into acting.
After the first Enola Holmes release, he told Gentleman's Journal he was still dedicating some of his time to school so he would not have "that classic actor’s problem of waiting for the phone to ring."
He added, "It has been difficult in the past, though. I remember sleeping in the car on the way to meet director Harry Bradbeer and Millie Bobby Brown for rehearsals — having already done 3 GCSEs that same day…"
In 2021, Partridge completed his A-Level and received two As in English and French and another one in Film Studies.
Louis Partridge Made His Acting Debut in 2014
Partridge made his acting debut in the 2014 film Beneath Water.
"Yesterday I went into town and I was recognized three times before I even got to Waterloo [station]. It was nuts. But then some days I can do anything, be on Oxford Street, and nothing. And I haven’t been recognized today, which is nice," he told W about getting more famous.
Louis Partridge Has Appeared in Several Films and TV Shows
In the years after his debut, Partridge began appearing in more films like Pan, Paddington 2, The Lost Girls and the Enola Holmes franchise. He has also expanded his network in the TV industry, scoring roles in Boomers, Medici and Pistol.
Louis Partridge Previously Sparked Dating Rumors With an Actress
In a May 2022 interview with The Face, Partridge revealed he had an "ex-friend turned girlfriend" — though he did not name his muse at the time. Daily Mail later reported he was dating his Pistol costar Sydney Chandler.
"They’ve been quietly going out for about a year now but have managed to keep it under the radar," a source also told The Sun. "They seem very close to going public with their relationship and Louis clearly played the role of the supportive boyfriend very well."
They never confirmed when exactly they called it quits.
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge's Dating Rumors Started in 2023
Partridge and Rodrigo were spotted together for the first time in October 2023, a few days later before an insider told The Sun the "vampire" singer flew to London with Conan Gray to see the rising actor.
The source said, "They met through mutual pals earlier in the year and have been messaging quite a bit. She has spent a few days in the capital hanging out with them all but it’s been Louis who she has been inseparable from. They have been for dinners and nights out. They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupley. It’s really sweet to see her happy."
Louis Partridge Has Constantly Supported Olivia Rodrigo
Partridge and Rodrigo fueled speculation more after he was seen supporting the "drivers license" songstress at Z100's Jingle Ball and Saturday Night Live.
In December 2023, they were photographed kissing while at a gas station.
Partridge was also spotted attending several GUTS shows while enjoying dates with Rodrigo in the months thereafter.
Louis Partridge Commented on Their Relationship For the First Time
Speaking with British Vogue in March, Partridge commented on their relationship for the first time.
"Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye," he said, explaining he would like to keep their romance private. "There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case."
They surprised their fans when they attended the 81st Venice Film Festival in August while holding hands.