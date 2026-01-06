or
Olivia Rodrigo Stuns in Red Bikini as Louis Patridge Breakup Rumors Swirl: Photos

olivia rodrigo red bikini breakup rumors photos
Source: MEGA;@oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo stunned in a red bikini during a New Year's Eve trip as breakup rumors swirl.

Jan. 6 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off 2026 on a high note.

The Grammy winner shared a bold Instagram carousel showing off her tropical getaway in a fiery red bikini. Posing confidently along a palm-lined path, Rodrigo brought her signature playful energy, completing the look with dark sunglasses and a cozy bucket hat.

She kept her caption short and sweet, simply writing, “hi 2026!!!!!”

The “driver’s license” star also gave fans a peek at her vacation fun, posting several snaps with friends as they soaked up the sun.

image of Olivia Rodrigo wore a bright red two-piece during a tropical vacation.
Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo wore a bright red two-piece during a tropical vacation.

Rodrigo’s boyfriend, Louis Partridge, wasn’t featured in any of her New Year’s posts, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship.

Rumors of a breakup heated up after Rodrigo was reportedly seen looking heartbroken at Lily Allen’s Christmas party. According to one outlet, the couple — who had been together for nearly two years — quietly parted ways a few weeks ago following what insiders described as a “difficult” stretch.

Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram
“It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it’s better to be apart for now,” a source told the outlet.

Still, not everyone thinks the romance is over. Another insider told DeuxMoi that the couple, first spotted together in October 2023, worked through their issues and may have reunited, even spending the New Year together.

“This young couple’s ‘breakup’ has been discussed heavily over the past few weeks, but I can reveal that the pop star and actor have seemingly worked things out. They’re currently enjoying a tropical New Year’s vacation before the year gets really busy for both of them,” the insider spilled.

MORE ON:
Olivia Rodrigo

image of Louis Partridge did not appear in the singer's post.
Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Louis Partridge did not appear in the singer's post.

Meanwhile, fans are buzzing about the possibility of new music this year. Rodrigo’s official store website recently went offline and displayed a message mimicking a driver’s license renewal form — a nod to her debut single, “drivers license.”

image of Breakup rumors swirled after Christmas.
Source: MEGA

Breakup rumors swirled after Christmas.

At the bottom, the “appointment time” is listed as January 8, 2026, at 9 a.m. PST — coinciding with the five-year anniversary of her breakout hit. Fans were also encouraged to leave their email to get updates on the mystery project.

image of Fans think Olivia Rodrigo might release a new album soon.
Source: store.oliviarodrigo.com

Fans think Olivia Rodrigo might release a new album soon.

Eagle-eyed followers also noticed her official fan account, @livieshq, added a red heart emoji to its bio — possibly hinting at the theme and color of her next album.

If Rodrigo drops an album on Thursday, January 8, it would be her third studio album following 2021’s Sour and 2023’s Guts. After Sour, she won Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license” at the 2022 Grammys.

