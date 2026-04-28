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Olivia Wilde Sparks Health Concerns as Fans Fear She 'Looks Sick' at Film Premiere Amid Ozempic Rumors

Photo of Olivia Wilde
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde sparked health concerns after an appearance in San Francisco.

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April 28 2026, Published 7:01 p.m. ET

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Olivia Wilde sparked concern among fans after her "unrecognizable" appearance at a movie premiere, with critics saying she appeared noticeably thinner.

Wilde, 42, attended the premiere of The Invite, which she stars in and directs, opening the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 24.

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Source: SFGATE/TikTok

Olivia Wilde appeared in a video at the San Francisco premiere of the film 'The Invite.'

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Olivia Wilde Looked 'Unrecognizable' to Fans

Photo of Olivia Wilde attended the San Francisco International Film Festival premiere for 'The Invite' on April 24.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde attended the San Francisco International Film Festival premiere for 'The Invite' on April 24.

Wilde turned heads on the red carpet in a white T-shirt tucked into a high-low skirt featuring a dramatic ruffled hem.

The Don't Worry Darling star's appearance went viral on social media for a different reason, with many claiming she was so slim that she was "unrecognizable."

"WHO IS THAT?! She looks sick," one critic wrote, while another said, "Omgggggg EAT SOMETHING this is horrendous!!!!"

"Dude all of Hollywood is made up of Ozempic skeletons 💀," a third user added. "OMG. EAT SOMETHING!!!!"

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Fans Blamed Unflattering Camera Angles

Photo of Fans defended Olivia Wilde's 'unrecognizable' appearance on lighting.
Source: MEGA

Fans defended Olivia Wilde's 'unrecognizable' appearance on lighting.

Others defended the A-lister, suggesting her appearance was due to an unflattering camera angle.

"This lighting is terrible! Saw her in person and she’s stunning. Film and direction was fantastic," one fan insisted.

A second wrote, "It's the angle and lighting, trust me."

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Olivia Wilde Is Against Young Women 'Cutting Up Their Faces'

Photo of Olivia Wilde has yet to addressed speculation regarding possible Ozempic use.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde has yet to addressed speculation regarding possible Ozempic use.

Though Wilde has yet to address speculation and rumors about possible Ozempic use or health concerns, The O.C. alum has been open in the past about not resorting to plastic surgery to combat aging.

"I think the great thing about being a woman, turning 30, is that you understand that you're not living your life for your parents or your peers. You're living life for yourself," she said during an appearance on Good Morning America in 2013. "There are too many young women who are cutting up their faces, and it makes me sad and they all look the same."

Olivia Wilde Urged Women to 'Take Care' of Themselves

Photo of Olivia Wilde urged young women not to 'cut' their faces.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde urged young women not to 'cut' their faces.

That same year, Wilde wrote an open letter dedicated to women approaching their 30th birthday, urging them not to "cut" their faces.

"I am so saddened and grossed out by young women who look like creepy, old aliens because of their new Barbie noses and lips. Is that a smile or a grimace? Did you melt hot wax on your face, or is that your skin?" she told Glamour. "A better approach: Take care of yourself now that you're old enough to know how. Drink water, sleep eight hours (I wish), and don't go within 400 feet of a tanning booth or I'll slap you. Hard."

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