Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photos of 'Funny' and 'Sweet' Daughter Daisy as She Celebrates Milestone 10th Birthday
Oct. 12 2026, Updated 11:29 a.m. ET
Olivia Wilde made sure to mark her daughter Daisy Josephine's 10th birthday in style.
On Sunday, October 11, the actress and filmmaker took to Instagram Stories to share some of the things that make her youngest kid so special, alongside rare and adorable photos of Daisy.
Olivia Wilde Celebrated Her Daughter Daisy Turning 10
Wilde shared a series of photos of Daisy over the years, starting with one of herself holding her daughter as a baby.
"This baby is TEN today. And this mama is in awe of her every day," the proud parent wrote over the picture.
Other images were captioned with the words, "The coolest," "The sweetest" and "The funniest," showing just how much Wilde admires her little girl.
Olivia Wilde Gets a Ton of Joy From Parenting Otis and Daisy
Wilde shares children Daisy and Otis Alexander, 12, with ex Jason Sudeikis.
Speaking at the opening night of the show Kate in 2024, she gushed of her children, "They're so great. They're huge and they're so healthy and happy."
She continued, "I already feel like they're giant teenagers, but we're having a lot of fun. They're my best friends."
As for how she keeps the kids entertained, Wilde said, "We have so much fun. They're so active. They're musicians and they're athletes and they're just cool. They both play drums and they sing and we just have a great time. We're a big karaoke family."
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Olivia Wilde Has Spoken Out About Co-Parenting With Jason Sudeikis
While it took a while for Wilde and Sudeikis to hit their co-parenting stride, it sounds like they've now found a great balance.
"I mean, we are great f------ co-parents," the House star declared on "Call Her Daddy" earlier this year.
"These kids are consistently getting the best of us in a way that when we were together was not possible because we did not work together, but we work really well as separated co-parents," she spilled. "When I talk to people who are just in very unhappy situations and staying in it for the kids, I'm like, 'You're doing no one any favors."
Olivia Wilde's Romantic History
Wilde and Sudeikis were together between 2011 and 2020, welcoming Otis in 2014 and Daisy in 2016. They got engaged in 2013 but never made it down the aisle.
Wilde was previously married to Tao Ruspoli from 2003 and 2011. Since her breakup from Sudeikis, she was in a long-term relationship with Harry Styles between early 2021 and late 2022.
She is rumored to currently be dating Ellie Goulding's ex-husband Caspar Jopling.