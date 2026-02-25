Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor’s Gold-Medal Comeback at 41 Redefines What’s Possible for Moms and Aging Athletes

Article continues below advertisement

On a chilly night in Cortina d’Ampezzo, long past their bedtime, two little boys gathered near the Olympic podium to watch their mom make history. For Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, winning her first Olympic gold wasn’t just a personal triumph. It was a masterclass in resilience — and a powerful reminder that age and motherhood are not barriers to greatness. Competing in her fifth Winter Olympics, Meyers Taylor edged Germany’s Laura Nolte by just 0.04 seconds to win gold in women’s monobob — the one medal that had eluded her. The victory made her the oldest woman to win an individual gold medal at the Winter Games and tied her with speedskating legend Bonnie Blair as the most decorated American woman in Winter Olympic history with six medals. She also extended her record as the most decorated Black woman in Winter Olympic history. “I still can’t even put into words what this means,” Meyers Taylor said. “Having the gold medal, it’s still surreal, but it still is everything and it still is nothing. Because at the end of the day… I’m still just mom to them.”

The Science of Staying Power

Source: MEGA The 41-year-old gold medalist demonstrated resilience in a challenging sport.

In a sport as punishing as monobob — where athletes endure violent vibration, rapid acceleration and intense load transfer through every joint — competing at 41 is virtually unheard of. But longevity, experts say, isn’t accidental. “In a sport like monobob, the forces going through the body are enormous — vibration, acceleration, deceleration, and load transfer through every joint,” explained Sue Hitzmann, fascia educator, manual therapist, and founder of The MELT Method. “When fascia loses its supportive qualities with age, those forces hit harder. That’s why athletes in their 40s need recovery strategies that restore fascial elasticity and shock absorption, not just muscle rest.”

Source: MEGA Elana Meyers Taylor balanced career and motherhood as she showed dedication both on the track and at home.

Fascia — the connective tissue system that stabilizes and supports the body — plays a critical role in resilience and recovery. And for parent-athletes like Meyers Taylor, recovery can be even more complex. “For parent-athletes, the recovery window is smaller and the stress load is higher,” Hitzmann explains. “After pregnancy, fascia and collagen undergo major changes, and the nervous system is often running in a heightened stress state. True recovery has to address all of that — restoring fascial hydration, calming the stress response, and rebuilding intrinsic stability around the joints.” Meyers Taylor’s sons, Nico, 5, and Noah, 3, both deaf, travel the circuit with her. Nico also has Down syndrome. Balancing elite training with motherhood — including school pickups and therapy appointments — adds another layer to her Olympic journey.

A Comeback She Almost Didn’t Have

Source: MEGA A pep talk and belief from her team encouraged Elana Meyers Taylor to push through despite being ready to retire.

Just months ago, Meyers Taylor nearly walked away from the sport. Competing in Norway in December 2025, she texted her husband that her body ached and she felt ready to retire. A pep talk — and renewed belief from her team — changed everything. Hitzmann noted that kind of longevity isn’t about pushing harder — it’s about shifting the focus of training altogether.

Source: MEGA The athlete’s victory became more than a sporting achievement.