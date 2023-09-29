Why Are Celebrities Like the Kardashians and Shakira FasciaBlasters Their Legs?

So why is everyone in Hollywood turning to FasciaBlaster?

Celebrities have a reputation for trying every new treatment that comes their way.Whether it’s a vampire facial, fat freezing, radiofrequency procedures, or suction-based therapies, celebs are doing it.So, what makes FasciaBlaster stand out from the rest? Ashley Black, the inventor of FasciaBlaster tools and other medical devices, explains that “the effectiveness of FasciaBlaster lies in its ability to penetrate layers of fascia. Unlike rolling devices, percussion guns, Gua Sha, and wood tools that merely glide or roll over fascia or bang on it,the ‘claws‘ of FasciaBlaster can gradually and methodically restore fascia tissue layer by layer.”

Compared to pricier treatments geared at regenerating tissue like stem cells,FasciaBlaster offers similar and maybe even superior results. What’s even better is that you can use it at home or go to a certified FasciaBlaster for guidance.

Concerning any downsides or risks associated with FasciaBlasting, Dr. Jordan Metzel, MD, assures us that it falls under the "can't hurt medicine" category, indicating that it is not dangerous. Common sense dictates that controlling the pressure when using a stick with claws on yourself is crucial. So, ladies, remember to take it easy and don’t get too aggressive, busting up cellulite.

According to Black, it is recommended to start the FasciaBlasting process on bare skin with oil. Apply light pressure at the skin layer and gradually proceed as your body allows. The fascia is malleable and will relax as you use the FasciaBlaster, so there's no need to force your way in.