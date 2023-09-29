Why Are Celebrities Like the Kardashians and Shakira FasciaBlasters Their Legs?
In the world of Hollywood, where maintaining beauty and fitness routines are paramount, Ashley Black’s creation, known as the "FasciaBlaster, "has gained significant attention. It has become a tool in the beauty arsenal of A-list celebrities. Celebrities like Khloe Kardashian exclaimed on KKWTK that the FasciaBlaster "literally gets rid of cellulite." Molly Sims also added it to her YouTube list of favorites, stating, “I love it.”
FasciaBlaster: Molly Sim’s Beauty Secret
The esteemed actress Molly Sims holds the Fasciablaster tool, sharing her enthusiasm for this cellulite solution. Her inclusion in our celebrity-focused article highlights the allure of this method among the stars. Simms' endorsement and the safety of Fasciablaster are under scrutiny in our cellulite-centric investigation.
Ashley Black, an expert and researcher in fascia, has brought attention to this often-overlooked system of our bodies. Fascia is often described as our body’s "scaffolding ". It hadn't received recognition in mainstream health and beauty circles until Ashley Black introduced the FasciaBlaster. Her device has celebs singing about smooth skin tone and muscle definition.
Hollywood’s elite have praised its effectiveness, with many claiming reduced pain and better circulation through use. Even supermodel Toni Garn is a user of the FasciaBlaster. She says, "I've been loving the FasciaBlaster, rubbing it on my body nonstop since I got it. All my model friends are obsessed." As celebrities confidently walk down the carpet, it's highly likely that the FasciaBlaster played a part in enhancing their figures. Shakira’s celebrity trainer, Anna Kaiser, exclaims, “Two Colombian coffees later, a jackhammer fascia blaster, and some sick beats and @shakira is BACK!”
FasciaBlaster Results
Anna Kaiser's Instagram post showcases the vivacious Shakira after receiving the Fasciablaster treatment. Both women exude happiness and vitality, drawing attention to the potential cellulite improvements attributed to this technique. Our article delves into celebrity endorsements like this and assesses whether the Fasciablaster is a safe and effective cellulite remedy.
Beyond the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, Ashley Black’s innovative tool is gaining popularity among plastic surgeons for its ability to prevent fibrosis tissue before and after procedures like liposuction and facelifts. As this trend continues, Ashley Black’s name is set to be on everyone’s lips, and FasciaBlaster tools are becoming a staple in every beauty bag.
So you may wonder, what does fascia have to do with cellulite?
The Cellulite Secret is in the Fascia
This dynamic GIF illustrates the intricate layers beneath the skin, emphasizing how compromised fascia can cause the appearance of cellulite. Our article explores the science behind Fasciablaster, assessing its safety and efficacy in addressing this common concern. Join us as we unravel the fascinating world of fascia health and its role in celebrity-endorsed cellulite solutions.
In the world of beauty in Hollywood, there is a buzz about the link between fascia and cellulite... But how exactly are they connected?
Fascia is a network of tissue that surrounds our cells. It also plays a role in the appearance of our skin. Fascia impacts our body’s skin health, including our faces and notably on our thighs and buttocks.
Experts suggest that when the connective tissue, aka fascia, develops adhesions, it can cause the fat under the skin to push against it, resulting in the appearance of cellulite, commonly referred to as 'orange peel' skin. Dr. S. Chaudhari, a board-certified plastic surgeon, says, “The FasciaBlaster has been proven safe and effective for treating the root cause of cellulite and appears to break up fat.” Dr. Chaudhari is the co-writer of the peer-reviewed research paper that studied the effects of the FasciaBlaster. Hollywood insiders and wellness enthusiasts are intrigued by this discovery and are exploring treatments that target the fascia to smoothen the skin from its core.
So why is everyone in Hollywood turning to FasciaBlaster?
Celebrities have a reputation for trying every new treatment that comes their way.Whether it’s a vampire facial, fat freezing, radiofrequency procedures, or suction-based therapies, celebs are doing it.So, what makes FasciaBlaster stand out from the rest? Ashley Black, the inventor of FasciaBlaster tools and other medical devices, explains that “the effectiveness of FasciaBlaster lies in its ability to penetrate layers of fascia. Unlike rolling devices, percussion guns, Gua Sha, and wood tools that merely glide or roll over fascia or bang on it,the ‘claws‘ of FasciaBlaster can gradually and methodically restore fascia tissue layer by layer.”
Compared to pricier treatments geared at regenerating tissue like stem cells,FasciaBlaster offers similar and maybe even superior results. What’s even better is that you can use it at home or go to a certified FasciaBlaster for guidance.
Concerning any downsides or risks associated with FasciaBlasting, Dr. Jordan Metzel, MD, assures us that it falls under the "can't hurt medicine" category, indicating that it is not dangerous. Common sense dictates that controlling the pressure when using a stick with claws on yourself is crucial. So, ladies, remember to take it easy and don’t get too aggressive, busting up cellulite.
According to Black, it is recommended to start the FasciaBlasting process on bare skin with oil. Apply light pressure at the skin layer and gradually proceed as your body allows. The fascia is malleable and will relax as you use the FasciaBlaster, so there's no need to force your way in.
FasciaBlaster Bruises
A three-part visual narrative unfolds in this image series. On the left, the 'before' image shows the initial state of the user's fascia. In the center, bruising from intensive fascia blasting highlights the dedication to the process. After months of consistent use, the 'after' image on the right reveals a remarkable improvement in fascial health, spotlighting the potential of Fasciablaster tools and the critical review at hand.
Some users have experienced bruising while using FasciaBlasting or other detox symptoms like nausea or feeling wiped out. Ashley Black explains that this bruising is sometimes a part of restoring fascia. “It's not a result of blunt trauma but rather the breaking up of adhesions.” Similar to cupping and GuaSha, bruising can also be associated with the healing process. Temporary discoloration indicates increased blood flow and tissue repair, which many consider a small trade-off for long-term beauty benefits.
Speaking about FasciaBlasting, it's reassuring to know that scientific studies confirm its safety and long-term effectiveness. The company’s website even provides ultrasound images demonstrating the relationship between fascia and cellulite.
Even though most people believe cellulite has no cure, Ashley Black seems to have discovered a method to manage it by addressing its root cause.
Moreover, for those of us who're interested in getting rid of our own cellulite, the company offers kits for as little as $99 to achieve a stunning red carpet appearance.
Medically Research Reviewed by
Dr. Swet Chaudhari
Double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon