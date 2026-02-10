Norwegian Olympian Sturla Holm Lægreid Admits Cheating on the 'Love of His Life' in Emotional Post-Race Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid shocked fans after winning bronze in the men's 20km individual event at the Milan Cortina Olympics by making a dramatic personal confession in a live post-race interview. The 28-year-old, one of Norway's top biathletes, admitted to cheating on his girlfriend three months ago.

'Love of My Life'

Source: mega Sturla Holm Lægreid revealed he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend in a live broadcast.

"Six months ago I met the love of my life. The world's most beautiful, sweetest person. And three months ago I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her," he said, fighting back tears, per the AP. Lægreid revealed he had told his partner just a week before the Olympics. "I'm sure many people now see me in a different light, but I only have eyes for her," he added. "I'm not quite sure what I'm trying to say by saying this now, but sport has taken a back seat in recent days. I wish I could share this with her."

Bronze Metal Win

Source: mega The athlete broke down in tears.

Despite his emotional turmoil, Lægreid performed well enough to secure his first individual Olympic medal, finishing 48.3 seconds behind gold medalist teammate Johan-Olav Botn. France's Eric Perrot took silver after missing one target, while Lægreid also missed a single shot to take bronze. He previously won gold as part of Norway's relay team at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

'Not Really Here Mentally'

Source: mega He said the unnamed woman was the 'love of his life.'

After the race, Lægreid was visibly distraught, crying and hugging friends. During a news conference, he explained why he had chosen to reveal his personal situation publicly. "It was the choice I made. We make different choices during our life and that's how we make life. So today I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe, maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me. Maybe not," he said. He also apologized to his teammate Botn for overshadowing his gold medal win. "Now I hope I didn't ruin Johan's day," he said. "Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview. I'm not really here, mentally."

'Worst Week of My Life'

Source: mega The biathlete reflected on his difficult week leading up to the Olympics.