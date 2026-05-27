Olympic Star Laurie Hernandez Compares Broadway Debut to Gymnastics Career: 'The Pressure Feels Different'

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Laurie Hernandez, who was a breakout star of the 2016 Rio Olympics, helping the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team (the "Final Five") win team gold and earning an individual silver medal on the balance beam, is getting to live out some of her biggest dreams by playing Charmion in the Broadway show & Juliet. "The pressure feels different. In gymnastics, you’re representing your country — it’s very intense. With Broadway, people are there to be entertained. I can embrace that more. But physically, my body reacts the same — I felt just as nervous opening the show as I did competing," the star, 25, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Motorola x FIFA World Cup.

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Source: @lauriehernandez/Instagram The star is now on Broadway.

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"In gymnastics, you often compete alone, even in team settings. On Broadway, everything is interconnected. If I mess up, it affects everyone. That’s where a lot of my nerves came from. But now I feel more confident and able to engage with both the cast and the audience," she continues.

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Hernandez recalls opening night being a "total pinch-me moment — but also very nerve-wracking." "I couldn’t sleep the night before. I’ve dealt with performance anxiety before, especially in gymnastics, and it all came back. I had the shakes and felt really nervous. Rehearsing is one thing, but nothing prepares you for a live audience. Now that I’ve been doing it for a few weeks, I feel much more comfortable and present," she says.

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Source: Motorola The athlete retired from gymnastics in 2021.

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The athlete was always interested in acting after retiring from gymnastics in 2021. "I retired young, and suddenly I had to figure out who I was outside of gymnastics. 2020 was especially tough. The Olympics were delayed, and I knew it would be my last attempt. I started taking acting and writing classes online — and realized I loved them. That’s when I knew I wanted to pursue this path. I always knew I wanted to go into entertainment in some way. My parents were very supportive of that. After Tokyo didn’t work out, I moved into commentary and started exploring that side of things. Then NYU happened, and everything started to align," she says. "It’s been incredible. I’m graduating from NYU soon, and I had packed my schedule just in case an opportunity came up — but nothing was guaranteed. Then I got the audition for & Juliet late last year and ended up booking it. It’s been such a wild ride, and I’ve loved bringing physicality into my first Broadway role," she states.

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Source: Motorola Laurie Hernandez is excited to take on more roles going forward.

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As for what the future holds, the brunette babe is excited to take on the more roles. "I’d love to do more on-screen work — film and TV — but I’m open to anything. I just want to tell meaningful, character-driven stories. I also love writing. I actually have a stage reading coming up for a play I wrote," she exclaims.

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In the meantime, Motorola has partnered with Hernandez, who embodies the spirit of their World Cup host city of New York/NJ. As a "Hometown Icon" and using razr functions and capabilities, Hernandez will guide fans through her city ahead of the big game, from must-see spots and hidden gems to seamless routes to the stadium. The result: an insider’s view that brings fans closer to the World Cup experience. The World Cup is as much about culture as it is about sport. Fans travel not only for the matches but for the atmosphere, food and local flavor that surround them. By spotlighting authentic hometown voices, Motorola bridges technology with cultural discovery, positioning the razr and moto ai features as the ultimate guide for unlocking iconic experiences both on and off the field.

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"I’m really excited to be part of it. I was born and raised in New Jersey and now live in Brooklyn, and my parents are from New York, so I like to think I’m a good person to show people around. New York is one of those places where there’s no wrong answer for what to explore. Bringing in the motorola razr FIFA World Cup 2026 edition has been really fun — it’s such a versatile phone. I take photos everywhere I go, so it’s been great to explore the city and share those moments," the Olympian says.

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Source: Motorola Laurie Hernandez is thrilled to be partnering with Motorola.

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Since Hernandez is passionate about photography, she loves the "flip design" of the phone. "My favorite feature is Flex View — you can bend it, set it up, and film hands-free. It’s great for recording rehearsals or dance sessions because I can watch myself in real time. Also, it folds up small enough to fit in your pocket, which makes it feel like a fashion accessory. It’s fun and practical," she reveals. Growing up in New Jersey, Hernandez certainly has a soft spot for New York. "I also love cafés in Brooklyn. They’re great for working or trying unique drinks. And parks are underrated — Fort Greene Park is one of my favorites. It’s perfect for relaxing, reading, or just being outside. And of course, women’s sports bars are a big one for me," she says, adding she loves the "energy" of the city. "I’m actually pretty introverted, but all I have to do is step outside, and I’m surrounded by people. Whether it’s the subway, a bodega, or just walking around, it lifts my mood. It’s also so walkable — you have access to everything."