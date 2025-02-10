Online Casinos in Australia: Here’s How Real Money Gambling Is Being Regulated Down Under

Australia has long been a nation with a deep-rooted gambling culture, with its residents spending more on gambling per capita than any other country in the world. However, while the country's love for gambling is undeniable, its legislative framework—especially when it comes to online gambling—has struggled to keep pace with the rapid growth of the industry. This has resulted in a somewhat disjointed regulatory landscape, where the law often lags behind the evolving nature of online gambling, making it difficult to follow at times.

From calls to ban gambling ads and credit cards to crackdowns on offshore gambling, there has been an undeniable shift in recent years to address growing concerns over problem gambling. This comes after revelations that Australians are losing, on average, AU$1,555 per adult each year. As these issues continue to escalate, it has become more important than ever to stay informed and aware of the ever-changing landscape of gambling regulation.

Keep reading to explore how Australia regulates online gambling, including the challenges the country faces in keeping up with the rapid growth of the industry.