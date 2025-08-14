or
OnlyFans Star Annie Knight 'Struggles' With the 'Dangerous' Harassment Her Fiancé Receives From Fans

photo of Henry Brayshaw and Annie Knight
Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram;@anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight's fiancé has had his fair share of harassment from his partner's fans.

Aug. 14 2025, Updated 2:29 p.m. ET

OnlyFans star Annie Knight recently opened up about her concerns for her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, as he continues to face harassment from her fans.

In a new interview, Knight shared that since becoming engaged to Brayshaw, he has been the target of hateful comments — something she finds difficult to deal with.

“Since I’ve been engaged, one thing I have struggled with is the way people speak to my partner and the way that they comment on his posts and stuff like that,” the adult film star stated.

Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw's 'Online Hate'

photo of The adult film star said the harassment can be 'dangerous' at times
Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram

The adult film star said the harassment can be 'dangerous' at times.

Knight emphasized how both she and her fiancé “get a lot of hate online,” which, at times, has been “hard to deal with.”

“People think that they know you, and they don’t,” she added.

The 26-year-old said the harassment isn’t limited to online comments, either. “Obviously, at times you can have bad experiences, and it can be a bit dangerous,” she shared. “It is real-life interactions. Obviously, I have been doing this now for five years, and I have been in the media for three.”

'No One' Approaches Annie Knight When She Is With Her Fiancé

photo of Annie Knight said 'no one' approaches her and Henry Brayshaw when they are together
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight said 'no one' approaches her and Henry Brayshaw when they are together.

Knight claimed when she’s without Brayshaw, her fans “are lovely” to her. “They might not think it in their heads, but they [are] always respectful; they come up to me, take a photo, and have a quick chat, and that’s it,” she added.

The adult film star said when she and Brayshaw are together, “no one comes up to us.” When her fiancé makes public appearances by himself, Knight claimed “so many people” approach him with hateful remarks.

Annie Knight's Fiancé Stays Home to Avoid Harassment

photo of Annie Knight said the harassment her fiancé deals with makes her 'sad'
Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram

Annie Knight said the harassment her fiancé deals with makes her 'sad.'

“They say the most derogatory things to him. Like, ‘Oh, are you f------ that bird?’ and stuff like that,” she shared. “He cops it a little bit, which makes me sad.”

As a result, Brayshaw has retreated to their home rather than go out for anything but the necessities. “He’s a homebody, and now we are living in our dream house, we have plenty of space,” Knight said. “He’s going to be more of a homebody now. When we are out with a big group of our friends, people tend not to come up as much.”

Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw to Marry in the Fall

photo of The couple plans to get married this fall
Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram

The couple plans to get married this fall.

Knight and Brayshaw knew each other for 10 years before he popped the question. Although they dated earlier on, their friendship didn’t evolve into a relationship until recently. The couple plans to marry in the fall after becoming engaged in March.

