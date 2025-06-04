OnlyFans Model Annie Knight Reveals What's 'Off-Limits' During Intercourse After Sleeping With 583 Men in Viral S-- Marathon
Annie Knight Breaks Personal Record
The OnlyFans star’s comment comes a mere two weeks after she broke her record for the most men she slept with in one day.
On May 18, Knight welcomed 583 men to a private location to have intercourse with her in a matter of six hours.
In discussing the sign-up process of how to become eligible to sleep with her, Knight says it’s fairly simple — and open to everyone.
Annie Knight Reveals How to Sign Up for Her S-- Marathons
“I don’t turn anyone away; any man of any shape or size is welcome,” she shares. “Anyone who registers gets to have their turn with me. I have a registration form where they fill in a few details, and then I send them the time and location of filming with some instructions on what to wear and bring, etc.”
Though it’s primarily men who apply to have s-- with her, Knight candidly reveals she’s interested in women suitors as well.
“Women have always been welcome to apply,” she says. “Unfortunately, it’s just not as appealing to women as it’s a little bit harder to please a woman in such a short time frame.”
- OnlyFans' Bonnie Blue's Shocking Confession: Star Claims She Broke World Record by Having S-- With Over 1,000 Men in 12 Hours
- Adult Film Star Lily Phillips Reveals Odd Topic She Finds 'Vulgar' and 'Not Ladylike' to Discuss
- OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Goes Braless in Sultry Photoshoot: See the Hot Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Being that she’s unaware of what her sexual partners look like before the day of her s-- marathons, Knight doesn’t know what to expect from each man before their initial encounter.
However, she notes that when her suitor confidently walks into the room ready for intercourse, it helps her ease into the moment.
Annie Knight's Most 'Pivotal Moment' in Her Career
“I feel like I very much pick up on people’s energies,” she spills. “If I can sense that a guy is super excited, then it makes me very excited when they enter the room. But if someone is super anxious and nervous, then I tend to mirror that energy.”
Though her most recent s-- marathon is one of her most “pivotal moments” in her OnlyFans career, Knight notes that being named “Australia’s Most Sexually Active Woman” in 2023 after she slept with 300 people in one year was exactly what she needed to continue with her success in s-- work.
Annie Knight Reveals What's Next in Her Career
As for what comes next for the viral sensation, Knight says she would “love to get into mainstream p--- and work with some well-known p--- creators.”
“I’d love to branch out and experience new things and just have as much fun as possible,” she adds. “My long-term goal is to get into mainstream media or even have my own reality show.”