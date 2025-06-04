or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > OnlyFans
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

OnlyFans Model Annie Knight Reveals What's 'Off-Limits' During Intercourse After Sleeping With 583 Men in Viral S-- Marathon

photo of Annie Knight
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

OnlyFans model Annie Knight couldn't be happier about where she is in her career.

By:

June 4 2025, Published 7:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans model Annie Knight is open to almost everything during her s-- marathons — except for one thing.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, Knight reveals that her back door is closed to her suitors. “The only thing that is ever off-limits is a---; everything else is completely fine!” she dishes.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Breaks Personal Record

onlyfans model annie knight reveals off limits intercourse sleeping with men
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

The OnlyFans model slept with 583 men in six hours in May.

The OnlyFans star’s comment comes a mere two weeks after she broke her record for the most men she slept with in one day.

On May 18, Knight welcomed 583 men to a private location to have intercourse with her in a matter of six hours.

In discussing the sign-up process of how to become eligible to sleep with her, Knight says it’s fairly simple — and open to everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Reveals How to Sign Up for Her S-- Marathons

onlyfans model annie knight reveals off limits intercourse after sleeping men
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight spills how she's interested in sleeping with women during her s-- marathons.

“I don’t turn anyone away; any man of any shape or size is welcome,” she shares. “Anyone who registers gets to have their turn with me. I have a registration form where they fill in a few details, and then I send them the time and location of filming with some instructions on what to wear and bring, etc.”

Though it’s primarily men who apply to have s-- with her, Knight candidly reveals she’s interested in women suitors as well.

“Women have always been welcome to apply,” she says. “Unfortunately, it’s just not as appealing to women as it’s a little bit harder to please a woman in such a short time frame.”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
OnlyFans

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

onlyfans annie knight reveals off limits intercourse sleeping men
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

The viral sensation was named 'Australia's Most Sexually Active Woman' in 2023.

Being that she’s unaware of what her sexual partners look like before the day of her s-- marathons, Knight doesn’t know what to expect from each man before their initial encounter.

However, she notes that when her suitor confidently walks into the room ready for intercourse, it helps her ease into the moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight's Most 'Pivotal Moment' in Her Career

onlyfans star annie knight reveals off limits intercourse sleeping men
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

The OnlyFans star says she feeds off of the 'energies' of her suitors.

“I feel like I very much pick up on people’s energies,” she spills. “If I can sense that a guy is super excited, then it makes me very excited when they enter the room. But if someone is super anxious and nervous, then I tend to mirror that energy.”

Though her most recent s-- marathon is one of her most “pivotal moments” in her OnlyFans career, Knight notes that being named “Australia’s Most Sexually Active Woman” in 2023 after she slept with 300 people in one year was exactly what she needed to continue with her success in s-- work.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Reveals What's Next in Her Career

onlyfans model annie knight
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight says she'd like to get into 'mainstream media' as her career continues to thrive.

As for what comes next for the viral sensation, Knight says she would “love to get into mainstream p--- and work with some well-known p--- creators.”

“I’d love to branch out and experience new things and just have as much fun as possible,” she adds. “My long-term goal is to get into mainstream media or even have my own reality show.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.