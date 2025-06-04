OnlyFans model Annie Knight couldn't be happier about where she is in her career.

In an exclusive interview with OK! , Knight reveals that her back door is closed to her suitors. “The only thing that is ever off-limits is a---; everything else is completely fine!” she dishes.

In discussing the sign-up process of how to become eligible to sleep with her, Knight says it’s fairly simple — and open to everyone.

On May 18, Knight welcomed 583 men to a private location to have intercourse with her in a matter of six hours.

The OnlyFans star’s comment comes a mere two weeks after she broke her record for the most men she slept with in one day.

“I don’t turn anyone away; any man of any shape or size is welcome,” she shares. “Anyone who registers gets to have their turn with me. I have a registration form where they fill in a few details, and then I send them the time and location of filming with some instructions on what to wear and bring, etc.”

Though it’s primarily men who apply to have s-- with her, Knight candidly reveals she’s interested in women suitors as well.

“Women have always been welcome to apply,” she says. “Unfortunately, it’s just not as appealing to women as it’s a little bit harder to please a woman in such a short time frame.”