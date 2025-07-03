NEWS OnlyFans Star Ava Louise Says Her X-Rated Content Is 'Punishment' for Her 'Bad Parents' Source: @avalouiise/Instagram The adult entertainer revealed the mixed emotions she had when she found out which family members subscribed to her OnlyFans account.

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans star Ava Louise isn’t shy about her X-rated content — even after her family subscribed to her explicit page! In quotes obtained by OK!, Louise revealed her parents found out about her OnlyFans account through a Fox News segment. However, it wasn’t until she was disinvited from Easter dinner that she realized her s-- work might not be their cup of tea.

Article continues below advertisement

Ava Louise Says Her OnlyFans Content Is 'Punishment' for Her 'Bad Parents'

Source: @avalouiise/Instagram The adult entertainer said her graphic content is 'punishment' to her mom and dad for being 'bad parents.'

“It didn’t affect my relationship with my parents much; I never was close with them and didn’t like them,” Louise shared. “If anything, it felt good to rebel and horrify them with my graphic content. It’s their punishment for being bad parents.” Although she told her family that she was working as an online influencer, Louise’s aunt was the one who dug deeper into the questions she had about her niece’s career. “My aunt realized what the link in my bio actually was,” Louise dished. “So she went over to my grandma’s house, opened up my OnlyFans page together on my grandma’s computer and paid $9.99 to subscribe.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ava Louise's Family Was 'Horrified' When They Watched Her OnlyFans Content

Source: @avalouiise/Instagram The OnlyFans star said she thanked her family for the money after they subscribed to her page.

She cheekily added, “They were horrified that my facial video wasn’t a detailed skin care routine but instead a p--- video.” The 26-year-old explained how, much like herself, her aunt doesn’t have a good relationship with her mom, her aunt’s sister. “My aunt has not spoken to my mom in 20 years, and they hate each other,” Louise spilled. “And so, when she found out I was doing OnlyFans, it was the perfect thing to use against my mum.” The adult entertainer added that both her grandma and her aunt subscribed to her OnlyFans page. Her response? She thanked them for the money.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ava Louise Was 'Upset' When Her Close Male Relative Subscribed to Her OnlyFans

Source: @avalouiise/Instagram Ava Louise expressed how sad she was when a close male family member subscribed to her OnlyFans page.

Louise said there was one family member who she wished didn’t subscribe to watch her X-rated content. “I was only upset when one male family member subscribed because I actually have a close relationship with him,” she shared. “He had a p--- addiction that I knew of, but I didn’t realize how bad it got until he watched my videos,” Louise explained. “It couldn’t get more depraved than watching our blood family member getting it on… that broke my heart a bit.”

Ava Louise's S-- Video With NFL Player Antonio Brown

Source: @avalouiise/Instagram The X-rated actress said she snuck past hotel security to make her s-- video with Antonio Brown.