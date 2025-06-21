OnlyFans Model Ava Louise Says NFL Player Antonio Brown Was 'Psychotic' During Their S-- Video
OnlyFans model Ava Louise came out with shocking claims about former NFL player Antonio Brown, who is currently being investigated for attempted murder.
In quotes obtained by OK!, Ava opened up about her s-- video with Brown, calling him “psychotic,” adding that during their hangout session, he was “babbling and made zero sense.”
Ava Louise Says Antonio Brown S-- Was 'Kinda Lame'
The adult entertainer said Brown “asked me if I had an OnlyFans” before “he grabbed my phone out of my hand and told me to service him while he filmed.”
The OnlyFans star admitted that “s-- was kinda lame” before she joked about his stamina in bed. “He’s fast on and off the field if you catch my drift,” Louise said. “He passed out after the first round, and I asked him to go a second time so I could get a quality tape for my OnlyFans.”
At the time of their encounter, Brown was staying in a hotel near Ava in New Jersey. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady, prompting Brown to joke with the X-rated actress about needing to stay out of the NFL legend’s way if she wanted to get past the team’s security.
Ava Louise Snuck Past Tom Brady to Meet With Antonio Brown in Hotel
“He asked me to sleep over and told me I’d have to sneak past Tom Brady in the morning, and I disagreed,” Louise recalled. “I just left after it was done because I had a valuable piece of media that needed to be immediately shared on my OnlyFans.”
Although Louise and Brown’s first time meeting in person was in 2022, she noted that they met through DMs on Instagram in 2018.
Ava Louise Says She Hooked Up With Antonio Brown Out of 'Boredom'
“He randomly would text me all the time, but we never met until 2022 when he was staying in a hotel down the road from my apartment in Jersey City,” she said. “He told me to come over and sneak past Buccaneers security. I was bored, so I agreed.”
Louise has since cut ties with the former NFL player, saying the last time they talked was in 2024 after he posted about her flashing the portal in NYC to Dublin, Ireland, causing the evolutionary form of communication to be torn down in the famed city.
Antonio Brown Wanted to Make 'Another Video' With Ava Louise
However, Louise noted that he would “occasionally FaceTime” her “because he wanted to make another tape with me.”
As for Brown’s attempted murder charges, Louise said she’s “not shocked he’s wanted,” later joking, “Because he murdered this p-----.”