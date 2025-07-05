NEWS OnlyFans Star Ava Louise Reveals Former High School Teacher Subscribes to Her X-Rated Content: 'He Spends Thousands' Source: @avalouiise/Instagram Ava Louise has some questionable OnlyFans subscribers.

After creating her OnlyFans account, Ava Louise knew there was an inevitable likelihood that someone she knew would subscribe to her X-rated content. In quotes obtained by OK!, Louise revealed the one subscriber she was completely shocked by: her former health teacher from high school.

Ava Louise's High School Teacher 'Fantasizes' About Her

Source: @avalouiise/Instagram The X-rated actress said she was 'disturbed' by her high school teacher watching her OnlyFans content.

“My health teacher was actually a surprise,” the adult entertainer said. “There was one day he liked every single picture of my butt on Instagram. When I checked his following, he was only following the hot popular girls from my grade.” Louise noted that “this disturbed me” — especially since the teacher was married with children. “He was posting his wife and children on his Instagram,” the OnlyFans model added. “Following barely legal girls that he taught health class to was very inappropriate in my opinion.”

Ava Louise's High School Teacher 'Spends Thousands' on Her OnlyFans

Source: @avalouiise/Instagram Ava Louise's former high school teacher said he would 'fantasize' about her.

Liking her social media photos was just one of the first steps to a much more revolting factor in his obsession with her, though. “Once he made it to my OF, things got way weirder… he told me that he always fantasized about the girls in his class, how boring his wife was and how hot it felt to be jerking it to a former student,” Louise dished. “He still subscribes to me and spends thousands.” And if you think that’s the icing on the cake, Louise had even more to reveal about who she found subscribing to her graphic s-- content.

Ava Louise's Heart Was 'Broken' After Relative Subscribed to Her OnlyFans

Source: @avalouiise/Instagram The adult entertaner said her heart was 'broken' after realizing a close relative watched her graphic videos.

The OnlyFans star shared that a close male relative subscribed to her account, leading her to be in an emotional state of shock. “I was only upset when one male family member subscribed because I actually have a close relationship with him,” she said. Louise elaborated, “He had a p--- addiction that I knew of, but I didn’t realize how bad it got until he watched my videos. It couldn’t get more depraved than watching our blood family member getting it on… that broke my heart a bit.”

Ava Louise's Aunt and Grandma 'Horrified' by Her OnlyFans Videos

Source: @avalouiise/Instagram Ava Louise said her aunt and grandma were 'horrified' by her graphic content.