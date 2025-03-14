The Dark Side of OnlyFans: Stars Reveal Disturbing Details About the Platform
Tana Mongeau
YouTuber Tana Mongeau, who made $10 million her first two years on OnlyFans, hired security after a man armed with knives allegedly showed up outside her Los Angeles home in 2022.
"He was sending me videos of his d--- — scariest d--- I've ever seen in my life," she said of her stalker. "I shouldn't say that because he's going to chop me up."
In another YouTube video, the starlet said the man named "William" is "super tall. Like, Slenderman, and as pale as this wall."
Mongeau added, "The most terrifying-looking person I've ever seen. I'm not coming for his looks, I'm coming for the fact that he might kill me."
Hannah Palmer
Model Hannah Palmer — who made more than $5 million in her first two years — was terrified when she was texted pictures of her house's interior and "violent and sexual" threats from an unknown number, she's claimed.
"I've taken any precaution I can to hide my phone number and private information online," she told Daily Mail. "If I do have crazy stalkers again, I'll file police reports, or restraining orders, if necessary."
Olivia Frazer
Married at First Sight's Olivia Frazer earned $500,000 in her first four months on the platform in 2022. She admits that's because she crossed her own line, succumbing to intense "pressure" from subscribers to post topless photos instead of lingerie pictures.
Frazer initially had teaching aspirations but decided to launch an OnlyFans account.
"I don't want to live my life dictated by a career. Don’t get me wrong, I love teaching and I’m a fantastic teacher," she revealed.
Frazer continued, "Teachers are expected to be squeaky clean and have never made a mistake in their life and it's just a very unforgiving culture surrounding the profession. I've made some very big public mistakes. Although I love [teaching] I just don't think it's for me ultimately."
Sophie Rain
Sophie Rain has a warning for others with OnlyFans ambitions.
"This career is not sunshine and rainbows 24/7, and if you don't make it big, it will not be worth it," she wrote on social media. "Anyone who is doing it, I wish you all success, but please don't quit your jobs for this."