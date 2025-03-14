or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > OnlyFans
OK LogoPHOTOS

The Dark Side of OnlyFans: Stars Reveal Disturbing Details About the Platform

onlyfans dark side threats pressure more
Source: MEGA

The price of sharing intimate content on the subscription platform can be steep.

By:

March 14 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tana Mongeau

tana mongeau
Source: MEGA

YouTuber Tana Mongeau, who made $10 million her first two years on OnlyFans, hired security after a man armed with knives allegedly showed up outside her Los Angeles home in 2022.

"He was sending me videos of his d--- — scariest d--- I've ever seen in my life," she said of her stalker. "I shouldn't say that because he's going to chop me up."

In another YouTube video, the starlet said the man named "William" is "super tall. Like, Slenderman, and as pale as this wall."

Mongeau added, "The most terrifying-looking person I've ever seen. I'm not coming for his looks, I'm coming for the fact that he might kill me."

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah Palmer

hannah palmer
Source: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Model Hannah Palmer — who made more than $5 million in her first two years — was terrified when she was texted pictures of her house's interior and "violent and sexual" threats from an unknown number, she's claimed.

"I've taken any precaution I can to hide my phone number and private information online," she told Daily Mail. "If I do have crazy stalkers again, I'll file police reports, or restraining orders, if necessary."

MORE ON:
OnlyFans

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Frazer

olivia frazer
Source: MEGA

Married at First Sight's Olivia Frazer earned $500,000 in her first four months on the platform in 2022. She admits that's because she crossed her own line, succumbing to intense "pressure" from subscribers to post topless photos instead of lingerie pictures.

Frazer initially had teaching aspirations but decided to launch an OnlyFans account.

"I don't want to live my life dictated by a career. Don’t get me wrong, I love teaching and I’m a fantastic teacher," she revealed.

Frazer continued, "Teachers are expected to be squeaky clean and have never made a mistake in their life and it's just a very unforgiving culture surrounding the profession. I've made some very big public mistakes. Although I love [teaching] I just don't think it's for me ultimately."

Sophie Rain

sophie rain
Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram

Sophie Rain has a warning for others with OnlyFans ambitions.

"This career is not sunshine and rainbows 24/7, and if you don't make it big, it will not be worth it," she wrote on social media. "Anyone who is doing it, I wish you all success, but please don't quit your jobs for this."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.