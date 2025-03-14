The Dark Side of OnlyFans: Stars Reveal Disturbing Details About the Platform

YouTuber Tana Mongeau, who made $10 million her first two years on OnlyFans, hired security after a man armed with knives allegedly showed up outside her Los Angeles home in 2022.

"He was sending me videos of his d--- — scariest d--- I've ever seen in my life," she said of her stalker. "I shouldn't say that because he's going to chop me up."

In another YouTube video, the starlet said the man named "William" is "super tall. Like, Slenderman, and as pale as this wall."

Mongeau added, "The most terrifying-looking person I've ever seen. I'm not coming for his looks, I'm coming for the fact that he might kill me."