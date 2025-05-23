NEWS OnlyFans Model Annie Knight Reveals Fiancé Was 'Proud' of Her for Sleeping With 583 Men in 6 Hours Source: @anniekknight/Instagram The couple has known each other for a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight’s plan to sleep with at least 200 men on Sunday, May 18, was more than successful when 583 different prospects showed up to have s-- with the OnlyFans model. In a new interview after spending six hours having intercourse, Knight revealed her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, supported her throughout the whole process.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight's Fiancé 'Proud' of Her Sleeping With 583 Men

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Henry Brayshaw was 'proud' of Annie Knight for sleeping with 583 men in six hours.

“He was proud of me for completing it, because I think he was a bit worried that I wouldn’t be able to and that I’d be upset that I couldn’t do it,” the OnlyFans star told a news outlet. “He was just really happy for me.” Knight noted how Brayshaw was “really stoked” that she went “above and beyond” to sleep with as many people as possible after receiving 2,000 applications from men who wanted to have intercourse with her. “He was actually at work the day of the event, but he called me in the morning, wished me luck, said, ‘Make us proud. Have fun. Be safe,’” the 28-year-old shared. “And then called me the night of and was like, ‘How was it?’ And I told him all about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Henry Brayshaw Proposed to Annie Knight This Year

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram The couple became engaged after a trip to Cancun in March.

Knight and Brayshaw have been longtime friends, with a relationship that goes as far back as a decade. After igniting their romance last year, it led them to an engagement after a trip to Cancun this March. Though her career is in s-- work, the OnlyFans model shared that her fiancé has no issue with her sleeping with other men, as long as she doesn’t kiss them.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Reveals How Fiancé Feels About Her S-- Work

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram The OnlyFans model said her fiancé doesn't sleep with other women.

“He definitely doesn’t sleep with other people,” Knight said of their relationship. “Obviously, with my work, it’s part of my job, and I need to so he understands that. But he also understands that I’m getting married to him.” “If he was to go and be with other girls, it would be very different because it’s not work for him, so it would be because he wanted to,” she added. “A lot of people have question marks around that, but we understand how that works.”

Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw Sleep in Separate Rooms

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw sleep in different rooms.