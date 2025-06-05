or
BREAKING NEWS
OnlyFans Model Sami Sheen Copies Kylie Jenner and Reveals Her Exact B----- Augmentation in Shocking Confession

photo of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

The OnlyFans star underwent the surgery in 2023.

June 5 2025, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

OnlyFans model Sami Sheen took a page out of Kylie Jenner’s book after the Kardashians star recently revealed the details of her b----- augmentation.

Once the girlies reacted with rave responses to Jenner, Sheen took to her Instagram Story to do a Q&A with her fans.

When asked about the specifications of her b--- job, the 21-year-old revealed what she had done in late 2023.

“I got silicone… 350 cc,” Sheen confirmed to her followers.

The Truth About Kylie Jenner's B--- Job

sami sheen kylie jenner plastic surgery
Source: mega

Kylie Jenner commented on a fan's TikTok video about the specifications of her b--- job.

As for Jenner, she revealed her details to a fan on TikTok after they specifically requested the details, writing, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol.”

Much like Jenner, Sheen requested moderate profile implants under the muscle.

onlyfans sami sheen kylie jenner augmentation confession
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen documented her b--- job via Snapchat.

The OnlyFans star, who is the eldest daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards, has always been outspoken about her procedures.

When she planned to go under the knife for her b--- job, she asked her fans to follow her journey via Snapchat, where she’d be documenting the procedure.

Sami Sheen Wanted New B---- Since She Was 10 Years Old

onlyfans sami sheen kylie jenner reveals augmentation confession
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen had plans to get her b----- done since she was 10 years old.

After a successful augmentation, Sami told her Snapchat followers that the aftermath “felt like I drank a whole bottle of white wine; it was heavenly.”

Before her surgery, Sami dished to a news outlet alongside her mom about how long she had wanted to get the procedure done.

“I was 10 years old and like, ‘I can’t wait to have big b---- like my mom,’” she shared. “All my friends were getting b----, and I was just like, ‘OK, when’s it my turn?’ I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff.”

Sami Sheen's Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery History

onlyfans model sami sheen kylie jenner augmentation confession
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

The OnlyFans model has been getting lip filler since she was 18 years old.

Though her b--- job is all the craze at the moment, Sami said her nose job in August 2024 “p----- off a lot of people,” leading her to spill about all of the cosmetic and plastic procedures she had done in a TikTok video from this April.

During the video, the OnlyFans model revealed she’s been getting lip filler since she was 18 years old. After that, she opted for Botox to lift her eyebrows. She then “discovered nose filler” before she underwent two rhinoplasties. Sami also redid her teeth with veneers in April 2024.

Sami Sheen Reveals Plans for More Plastic Surgery

onlyfans model sami sheen kylie jenner reveals augmentation confession
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen plans to get another b--- job.

The star also addressed her desire to undergo another b----- augmentation to get the results she really wanted.

“They’re finally fully dropped and settled in,” she noted. “When the time comes to get them redone, I’m definitely going bigger. And I think I’m gonna go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural.”

