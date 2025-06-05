OnlyFans Model Sami Sheen Copies Kylie Jenner and Reveals Her Exact B----- Augmentation in Shocking Confession

OnlyFans model Sami Sheen took a page out of Kylie Jenner’s book after the Kardashians star recently revealed the details of her b----- augmentation.

Once the girlies reacted with rave responses to Jenner, Sheen took to her Instagram Story to do a Q&A with her fans.

When asked about the specifications of her b--- job, the 21-year-old revealed what she had done in late 2023.

“I got silicone… 350 cc,” Sheen confirmed to her followers.