Kylie Jenner Reveals Exact Details of Her B--- Job in Shocking Admission
Kylie Jenner just revealed the juicy details of her b--- job.
Two years after confirming she underwent a secret surgery at age 19, the reality star, 27, opened up to a fan who begged her for plastic surgery advice on Monday, June 2.
TikTok user Rachel Leary praised the beauty mogul for having "the most perfect, natural b--- job ever."
"Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully," she captioned her post.
The Kardashians star quickly came to Leary's rescue, writing, "'445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol."
Dr. Garth Fisher is credited for operating on the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. The plastic surgeon completed Kris Jenner's rumored facelift, Kourtney Kardashian's b----- augmentation and removed a facial tumor for Khloé Kardashian.
What Has Kylie Jenner Said About Her B--- Job?
During the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians in 2023, Kylie revealed she had gotten her b------ done before giving birth to her first child, Stormi, now 7. She noted that they were "still healing," as she hadn't expected to have a child at age 20.
Before the procedure, she believed she had "beautiful b------, natural t---, just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything." In retrospect, she "just wished, obviously, [she] never got them done to begin with."
"I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children," she said. "But yeah, obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."
Kylie described Stormi as "the most beautiful thing ever" and wants to set a good example for her.
"I wish I could be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything," the Kylie Cosmetics founder continued.
In an earlier Kardashians episode, she denied rumors of getting plastic surgery on her "whole face."
"I always remember being the most confident kid in the room," Kylie recalled. "I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers. I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story."
Did Kris Jenner Get a Facelift?
Meanwhile, Kris is in the spotlight for another alleged facelift. The momager debuted a noticeably smoother and more lifted complexion while in Paris for Kim Kardashian's robbery trial.
"She gets younger and looks like Kourtney," one commented on a TikTok of her from the trip, while another said, "That surgeon ATE."