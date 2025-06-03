Kylie Jenner Reveals Exact Details of Her B--- Job in Shocking Admission

During the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians in 2023, Kylie revealed she had gotten her b------ done before giving birth to her first child, Stormi, now 7. She noted that they were "still healing," as she hadn't expected to have a child at age 20.

Before the procedure, she believed she had "beautiful b------, natural t---, just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything." In retrospect, she "just wished, obviously, [she] never got them done to begin with."

"I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children," she said. "But yeah, obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."

Kylie described Stormi as "the most beautiful thing ever" and wants to set a good example for her.

"I wish I could be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything," the Kylie Cosmetics founder continued.