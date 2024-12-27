BABIES OnlyFans Star Scarlet Vas Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Stepbrother Tayo Ricci: 'Our Christmas Miracle Has Finally Arrived' Source: @tayoricci/Instagram It is unclear when Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci's parents tied the knot.

Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci are parents! On Wednesday, December 25, the OnlyFans couple — who are also stepsiblings — welcomed baby No. 1.

Source: @tayoricci/Instagram 'Merry Christmas from our family to yours,' the pair told their followers via Instagram.

“Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived🤍 Merry Christmas from our family to yours 🎄,” the 29-year-old model penned alongside a photo of herself, Ricci and their newborn child in the hospital. Fans then shared their well-wishes for the married duo.

“Aww, congrats!!!” one person wrote, while another added, “The most beautiful little baby smush 🥺🤍 love you both so much.” A third noted, “The most beautiful family, and the best way for me to wake up on Christmas.”

Source: @tayoricci/Instagram 'The most beautiful little baby smush,' one follower commented on Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci's birth announcement post.

Since the trio spent their holiday in the medical center, they shared some snapshots from their home two days later. “A belated Merry Christmas AND the happiest of New Years to all of you ⭐️Love from the Ricci’s⭐️,” the pair captioned the photos, which showed Vas picking up their two dogs while Ricci cradled their child.

In other stills from the post, the lovers wore red Santa shorts as they held their little one. Ricci was shirtless in the images, while Vas showed off her thin physique despite just giving birth. “I don't understand how her stomach is still flat when she gave birth two days ago,” one person pointed out, while another added, “Hot family.”

Source: @tayoricci/Instagram 'Poor kid only has one set of grandparents,' one person commented on a video of the couple and their baby.

“I hope that baby doesn’t get bullied, but it’s inevitable as sad as it is,” another user stated, referring to how the YouTube stars make adult content on OnlyFans. In another post, the trio smiled as they doted on the small child alongside the caption, “And then there were three 😱.”

Trolls then took to the comment section to diss the lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2023 in Greece — for their complicated relationship. “Poor kid only has one set of grandparents,” someone penned, while another said, “A kid with your stepbrother, how natural 🤮🤢.”

Source: @tayoricci/Instagram Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci got married in September 2023 in Greece.

In September, Vas, who was seven months pregnant, revealed she and Ricci were expanding their family, and by October, they announced they were having a baby girl. While speaking to news.au.com, Vas clapped back at haters, who voiced their opinions about her and Ricci’s relationship online.

Vas insisted she finds the comments “very entertaining.” “I don’t really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. … If something’s really negative, we might comment back, we find it is quite a good disarming tactic,” she explained.