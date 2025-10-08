or
Article continues below advertisement
OnlyFans Star Camila Araujo Reveals She 'Almost Kissed' Katy Perry at Her Concert

OnlyFans Star Camila Araujo disclosed the shocking moment she almost locked lips with Katy Perry.

Oct. 8 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Katy Perry almost shared a smooch with OnlyFans star Camila Araujo.

During the Tuesday, October 7, episode of the "Impaulsive" podcast with Logan Paul, Araujo recounted the moment she nearly kissed the pop star at her concert.

Perry was singing "I Kissed a Girl" when she locked eyes with the influencer.

Camila Araujo's Run-In With Katy Perry

Camila Araujo was a guest star on Logan Paul's podcast.

"We made eye contact at her concert. She was singing 'I Kissed a Girl' to me. I was ready to kiss my doppelgänger," said Araujo, who has been told she looks like the singer. "She walked away. We almost kissed!"

In 2023, the model played into the resemblance by sneaking into one of Perry's concerts, pretending to be her.

"People say I look like Katy Perry so I did this…" she captioned an Instagram recap of the prank.

"You do look heaps like Katy Perry. 😍 your voice even sounds like hers as well when you speak," one fan wrote. "It kind of makes me think of the Twin Theory. Somewhere out there… everyone on earth has a twin lol."

Camila Araujo Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry

Image of Katy Perry performed 'I Kissed a Girl' at her concert.
Katy Perry performed 'I Kissed a Girl' at her concert.

Araujo recalled another instance where a fan walked up to her and called her "Katy" during a Formula 1 weekend in Miami.

"If someone wants to believe I’m Katy for a moment, fine by me," she quipped on Tuesday's podcast interview. "I don’t correct it immediately. It’s part of my brand now."

The social media star is one of OnlyFans' top-grossing creators, with reported earnings of over $2 million per month.

Howie Mandel Praises Camila Araujo's Massive Income

Howie Mandel is a 'fan' of Camilla Araujo.

During a Tuesday, August 19, episode of the "Clock It" podcast, America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel gushed over Araujo's finances.

"I’m doing amazing," she said. "I’m at probably $2.5 million a month right now...my goal is 10 mil off one platform."

"It’s amazing...you are doing amazing," the comedian flattered her, emphasizing he's a "fan."

Araujo manages her money with the help of her partner, Owen Lynch.

"We currently have 11 Section 8 rentals, one Airbnb and one primary home," she explained.

"I’m very proud of you. At 22, I didn’t have anything. You’re off to a good start," Mandel said.

Image of Camila Araujo is a top-performing OnlyFans creator.
Camila Araujo is a top-performing OnlyFans creator.

The duo went on to bond over their shared family values.

"I can’t wait to have kids," the influencer exclaimed. "For me, that’s going to be the most healing and purposeful thing I could do."

"There’s nothing that can change you more than becoming a parent," the dad-of-three expressed. "You go from focusing on yourself to focusing on someone else, and that’s healthy."

