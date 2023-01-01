Onur Akkılıç: The Visionary Behind Lema Clinic's 7 Years Of Success In Health Tourism

The search for better and higher-quality treatment at the most affordable cost has led to exponential growth in health tourism around the world. Right from getting the best and most cost-effective medical procedures to experiencing new cultures and a different country, health tourism offers everything. Lema Clinic based in Istanbul has emerged as a trusted name in health tourism in Turkey. Onur Akkılıç, the founder and CEO at Lema Clinic, has been scaling up the clinic for the last 7 years to not just excel in its services but also develop a bond of trust with the patients.

Currently, Lema Clinic has 6 health centers across Istanbul transforming the health tourism experience for people worldwide. The clinic stands out in offering best-in-class aesthetic, dental, orthopedic, and physical therapy health solutions, becoming a one-stop destination for people seeking quality healthcare and travel experience. To further enhance this experience, Lema Clinic offers patients from other countries accommodation, transfer, and tourism facilities besides medical treatment, etc. The clinic addresses all the requests and concerns of the patients even after their treatment is over to ensure every patient received a quick solution to their issues or needs.