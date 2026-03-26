Original 'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak, 56, Looks Unrecognizable While on Rare Outing in Los Angeles: Photos
March 26 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Original Baywatch star Erika Eleniak is showing off a different look these days.
The former Playboy Playmate, 56, was spotted visiting a luxurious hair salon on Tuesday, March 26, while on a rare outing in Los Angeles.
Eleniak wore an oversized white T-shirt and navy blue sweats for the self-care day, completing the cozy look with platform UGG slippers.
The actress rocked a fresh face and showed off two arms full of colorful tattoos as she walked through a parking lot, with her cell phone in hand. She also carried a small velvet bag and wore minimal jewelry.
She reportedly spent five hours getting her blonde hair done, walking out of the salon with fresh, bouncy curls.
The leisurely outing marked a rare public appearance for the TV star, who has stepped away from the spotlight in recent years.
- Carmen Electra Insists Dennis Rodman Relationship Wasn't 'for Publicity': 'We Were Really in Love'
- Kristin Cavallari, 38, Soaks Up the Sun as She Poses in Little Black Bikini: See the Hot Photo!
- 'Baywatch' Star Jeremy Jackson's Homeless Ex-Wife Loni Willison Drinks Vodka Outside Bernie Sanders Rally
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Eleniak is best known for role as Shauni McClain on Baywatch, which aired from 1989 to 1992.
The E.T. actress later revealed she left the iconic show because she “wanted more serious work” and wasn’t “comfortable in slinky little bikinis.”
“Running around the beach in a thong was not my idea of a good time,” she admitted during an appearance on the "Still Here Hollywood" podcast in June 2025.
She also opened up on her tattoo journey, which she began in her "late 20s" after her Baywatch stint ended.
"Every tattoo that I have is significant of something," she explained. "I love tattoos. I love that my body is a canvas to tell my stories. Just fun."
As for her personal life, the model has been married twice. She first wed Philip Golgia in 1998, but they divorced just six months later.
She later started dating Roch Daigle in 2001 after meeting on the set of the film Snowbound. The pair moved to Canada and married in 2005, welcoming their daughter a year later.
Eleniak and her spouse live a quiet life in the California suburbs with their daughter, Indyanna Daigle.
More recently, Eleniak reunited with Baywatch star Nicole Eggert for an event benefitting first responders at L.A.'s Los Angeles City Fire Museum. Though their characters didn't overlap on the show, they've appeared together at multiple events celebrating the series.
“Nothing like spending time with great ladies for a great cause," Eggert, 54, captioned a photo of them on January 18.