PHOTOS Original 'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak, 56, Looks Unrecognizable While on Rare Outing in Los Angeles: Photos Source: FREMANTLE/NBC Original '80s ‘Baywatch’ star and former Playboy model Elena Eleniak looked unrecognizable in new photos while on a rare outing in Los Angeles. OK! Staff March 26 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Original Baywatch star Erika Eleniak is showing off a different look these days. The former Playboy Playmate, 56, was spotted visiting a luxurious hair salon on Tuesday, March 26, while on a rare outing in Los Angeles.

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Source: MEGA Photo of Erika Eleniak was seen visiting a hair salon on March 26.

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Eleniak wore an oversized white T-shirt and navy blue sweats for the self-care day, completing the cozy look with platform UGG slippers. The actress rocked a fresh face and showed off two arms full of colorful tattoos as she walked through a parking lot, with her cell phone in hand. She also carried a small velvet bag and wore minimal jewelry.

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Source: MEGA She reportedly spent five hours inside the hair salon.

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She reportedly spent five hours getting her blonde hair done, walking out of the salon with fresh, bouncy curls. The leisurely outing marked a rare public appearance for the TV star, who has stepped away from the spotlight in recent years.

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Source: MEGA Erica Eleniak is best known for her role on 'Baywatch.'

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Eleniak is best known for role as Shauni McClain on Baywatch, which aired from 1989 to 1992. The E.T. actress later revealed she left the iconic show because she “wanted more serious work” and wasn’t “comfortable in slinky little bikinis.” “Running around the beach in a thong was not my idea of a good time,” she admitted during an appearance on the "Still Here Hollywood" podcast in June 2025.

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Source: MEGA Erica Eleniak has covered her body in tattoos since leaving the beach TV show.

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She also opened up on her tattoo journey, which she began in her "late 20s" after her Baywatch stint ended. "Every tattoo that I have is significant of something," she explained. "I love tattoos. I love that my body is a canvas to tell my stories. Just fun."

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Source: FREMANTLE/NBC Erika Eleniak appeared on 'Baywatch' from 1989 to 1992.