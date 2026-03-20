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'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Shows Her Bruises After Receiving Major Surgery to Eliminate '7 Different Types of Cancers': Photo

Photo of Nicole Eggert
Source: MEGA/@_nicole_eggert/Instagram

'Baywatch' star Nicole Eggert showed her bruises after receiving major surgery to eliminate 'seven different types of cancers.'

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March 20 2026, Updated 3:55 p.m. ET

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Nicole Eggert is staying strong amid a serious health battle.

The Baywatch star revealed on Thursday, March 19, that she got a hysterectomy after receiving news that her cancer may be spreading.

Eggert was initially diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma b----- cancer in December 2023.

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Image of Nicole Eggert was previously diagnosed with b----- cancer.
Source: @_nicole_eggert/Instagram

Nicole Eggert was previously diagnosed with b----- cancer.

The star shared a selfie on Instagram where she hiked up her T-shirt to reveal a bruised stomach post-surgery.

“We can give in to our fear and anxiety, or we can surrender to this great mystery with courage. What a journey,” she wrote. “Test results showed early signs of more cancer. I am grateful to my doctors for keeping such a close eye on me 🙏 Full Hysterectomy eliminates at least 7 different types of cancers.”

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Image of Nicole Eggert revealed that doctors found more cancer in her body.
Source: @_nicole_eggert/Instagram

Nicole Eggert revealed that doctors found more cancer in her body.

Following her 2023 cancer diagnosis, Eggert received a mastectomy, and she got her second b----- removed over a year later in August 2025.

In November 2025, the actress indicated that she made a strong recovery.

"I'm good right now. I'm testing negative for any disease. So, that's fabulous,” she said at the time. “It's a month-to-month thing. So it's like, I get a clear bill of health, and then I enjoy the rest of the month, and then we do it all over again. So you know, it never kind of ends. It's always this journey. But I am not complaining. So far, everything is still looking good and markers are clear.”

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Image of Nicole Eggert previously starred on 'Baywatch.'
Source: @_nicole_eggert/Instagram

Nicole Eggert previously starred on 'Baywatch.'

Eggert first shared news of her cancer with the world in January 2024. After noticing significant weight gain in three months, “terrible pain” in one of her b------ and a tangible lump, she phoned a doctor.

“It really was throbbing and hurting,” she told an outlet. “I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done.”

The Blown Away alum emphasized, “This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through life. I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through.”

Image of Nicole Eggert has been transparent about her cancer battle.
Source: @_nicole_eggert/Instagram

Nicole Eggert has been transparent about her cancer battle.

Before her procedure, Eggert was anxious over feeling a lump in her chest.

“I can definitely feel it. It's there. It needs to be taken out,” she expressed. “So it's just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after. I have panics where I'm like, just get this out of me. You sit there and it's in you and you're like, every second that passes and it's inside of me. It's growing, and you're just like, you just want it out.”

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