NEWS Orlando Bloom Details Provocative Scene With Kate and Rooney Mara: 'A Very Sincere Moment That Was Created' Source: MEGA Orlando Bloom dished on what it was like working with the famous sisters. Krista B Sept. 23 2026, Published 8:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Orlando Bloom got candid about the steamy s-- scene he shares with Rooney and Kate Mara in Bucking Fastard. During a recent interview with Variety at the San Sebastián Film Festival, the actor said there's "such simplicity to the characters and [their] carnal desires, but also an innocence to the sisters." "My character, the Bucking Fastard, is sensitive too," he spilled. "And he’s quite quickly out of his depth in some ways. It was a very sincere sort of moment that was created."

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Orlando Bloom Finds Simplicity From Steamy Scenes

Source: MEGA Orlando Bloom called his character in the new film too sensitive and out of his depth.

The film follows two sisters, Jean and Joan, who are “so close to each other that they speak in unison, love the same man, and have the same dreams,” according to the film’s synopsis. “We cannot see the world as they see it, but we do see how the world reacts to them — through the courts and the press, through those that want to help and those who want to use them, through the eyes of the beasts both tame and wild, and even through their own echoes in the core of the earth,” the synopsis stated.

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Director Werner Herzog’s Take on Steamy Scenes

Source: MEGA Werner Herzog called the scene between Bloom and Mara sisters beautiful because of its charm and depth.

Director Werner Herzog spoke about the scene between the three actors as well. “There are moments when a director has to step back," he noted. "In the love scene, I said to Orlando, ‘You are in bed, and you have two women in your arms. How you deal with it, I cannot give instructions.’ It is beautiful because it has such charm and depth.”

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Bloom Criticized by Fans Over His Appearance

Source: MEGA Bloom got heavily criticized by fans over his latest look at the Venice Film Festival.

Bloom made headlines for other reasons while at the Venice Film Festival. Some fans thought he looked different, quickly turning to social media to share their thoughts. Some comments compared his looks to his ex-fianceé, singer Katy Perry, while others hoped the photos were just unflattering. "Katy has been rejuvenated by 143 years, and he has aged by 1432 years, and this is the ending he deserves," one person wrote, referring to the singer.

Some People Compared Him to Other Actors

Source: MEGA Orlando Bloom wouldn't recommend anyone doing the intense training he did for the 'The Cut.'