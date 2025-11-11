or
Article continues below advertisement
Oscar Isaac Considering Working With Disney Again If They Don't 'Succumb to Fascism' Following Jimmy Kimmel Drama

image of Oscar Isaac says he won't work with Disney again.
Source: MEGA

Oscar Isaac said he's not open to working with Disney again after they suspended Jimmy Kimmel.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Oscar Isaac is putting his foot down about working with Disney again.

The Frankenstein star, 46, was asked by GQ in a new interview published on November 10 if he would ever return to the Stars Wars franchise again after playing the part of Poe Dameron from 2015 to 2019.

Isaac divulged that he's not going to partner with the media company unless they change their ideologies following their suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, who made comments about the death of conservative pundit Charlie Kirk in September.

Article continues below advertisement

Oscar Isaac Is 'Not So Open' to Work With Disney Right Now

image of Oscar Isaac appeared in 'Star Wars' from 2015 to 2019.
Source: MEGA

Oscar Isaac appeared in 'Star Wars' from 2015 to 2019.

“Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney," he said when asked about reprising his role in the space series.

"But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great," the X-Men: Apocalypse actor added.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Oscar Isaac would be open to returning to 'Star Wars' if Disney gets their act together.
Source: MEGA

Oscar Isaac would be open to returning to 'Star Wars' if Disney gets their act together.

He went on: "If that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away. Or any number of other things.”

In September, ABC (whose parent company is Disney), suspended Kimmel, 57, and his eponymous late-night show after he made statements about the assassination of Kirk.

The forced hiatus created much backlash from fans and was subsequently brought back to air just a few days later.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Talk Show Was Suspended After His Charlie Kirk Comments Aired

image of Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended for a few days back in September.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended for a few days back in September.

"We made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," Disney said in a statement at the time.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show," they continued.

image of The late night host made comments about slain Conservative Charlie Kirk in one of his monologues.
Source: MEGA

The late night host made comments about slain Conservative Charlie Kirk in one of his monologues.

In his September 15 monologue, Kimmel made the seemingly damning jokes.

He said at the time: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

This ultimately led his show to be pulled for a week.

Kimmel later touched upon his actions.

“I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said when his show returned in September. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it."

