Oscar Isaac Considering Working With Disney Again If They Don't 'Succumb to Fascism' Following Jimmy Kimmel Drama
Nov. 11 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Oscar Isaac is putting his foot down about working with Disney again.
The Frankenstein star, 46, was asked by GQ in a new interview published on November 10 if he would ever return to the Stars Wars franchise again after playing the part of Poe Dameron from 2015 to 2019.
Isaac divulged that he's not going to partner with the media company unless they change their ideologies following their suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, who made comments about the death of conservative pundit Charlie Kirk in September.
Oscar Isaac Is 'Not So Open' to Work With Disney Right Now
“Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney," he said when asked about reprising his role in the space series.
"But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great," the X-Men: Apocalypse actor added.
He went on: "If that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away. Or any number of other things.”
In September, ABC (whose parent company is Disney), suspended Kimmel, 57, and his eponymous late-night show after he made statements about the assassination of Kirk.
The forced hiatus created much backlash from fans and was subsequently brought back to air just a few days later.
Jimmy Kimmel's Talk Show Was Suspended After His Charlie Kirk Comments Aired
"We made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," Disney said in a statement at the time.
"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show," they continued.
In his September 15 monologue, Kimmel made the seemingly damning jokes.
He said at the time: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
This ultimately led his show to be pulled for a week.
Kimmel later touched upon his actions.
“I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said when his show returned in September. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it."