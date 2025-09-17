What Is Tyler Robinson Wearing in His Court Video? Why Charlie Kirk's Shooting Suspect Needs a 'Suicide Smock' in Prison
Sept. 17 2025, Published 10:17 a.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, made his first court appearance on Tuesday, September 17, marking the first time the public saw his face after the 22-year-old was accused of killing the right-wing political activist at Utah Valley University last week.
Appearing via a video call, Robinson was dressed in what people call a "suicide smock" — a dark green, one-piece gown only held together by velcro.
Prisoners are forced to wear the anti-ligature design while on suicide watch behind bars, as it's made without any possible fabric that could be used for an inmate to hang or injure themselves while locked away for a serious crime.
Robinson made his court appearance from Utah County Jail, where he's been imprisoned in the detention center's Special Housing Unit since he was arrested on Thursday night, September 11, for Kirk's assassination.
The suspected shooter seemed to remain calm while speaking to the judge, as he showed little emotion and sat leaned back in his chair — which was positioned in front of a plain white wall.
Robinson could only be seen from the torso up, though his suicide prevention smock remained at center screen.
What Is a Suicide Prevention Smock?
As social media users tried to figure out what Robinson was wearing — with some wondering whether it was a bulletproof vest — a spokesperson for the Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was an outfit designed to prevent a prisoner from taking their own life.
"The smock might look like a bulletproof vest, but it's really a one-piece gown with Velcro patches and no waistband, ties, cords or some other ligature to hang oneself," Raymond Ormond explained to TMZ.
Tyler Robinson Under 'Special Watch' Amid Suicide Concerns
Robinson will remain in the Special Housing Unit until further notice, as he's under special watch while mental health professionals determine whether he is at risk of harming himself or suicidal.
It's unclear if Robinson has threatened to take his own life while behind bars, however, police previously reported that the alleged assassin told his father he'd rather commit suicide than turn himself in to law enforcement.
Robinson appeared in court on Tuesday to receive his formal charges of felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.
The suspect was accused of firing the single shot that hit Kirk in the neck and killed him at age 31. The political commentator was debating about gun violence as part of a Turning Point USA event on Utah Valley University's campus when he was murdered.
Prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday that they intend to seek the death penalty against Robinson.