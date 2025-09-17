NEWS What Is Tyler Robinson Wearing in His Court Video? Why Charlie Kirk's Shooting Suspect Needs a 'Suicide Smock' in Prison Source: MEGA; COURT TV/YOUTUBE Tyler Robinson made his first court appearance for the murder of Charlie Kirk on Tuesday, September 16. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 17 2025, Published 10:17 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, made his first court appearance on Tuesday, September 17, marking the first time the public saw his face after the 22-year-old was accused of killing the right-wing political activist at Utah Valley University last week. Appearing via a video call, Robinson was dressed in what people call a "suicide smock" — a dark green, one-piece gown only held together by velcro. Prisoners are forced to wear the anti-ligature design while on suicide watch behind bars, as it's made without any possible fabric that could be used for an inmate to hang or injure themselves while locked away for a serious crime.

Tyler Robinson Appears in Court for First Time After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Source: COURT TV/YOUTUBE Tyler Robinson was dressed in a suicide prevention gown during his court appearance.

Robinson made his court appearance from Utah County Jail, where he's been imprisoned in the detention center's Special Housing Unit since he was arrested on Thursday night, September 11, for Kirk's assassination. The suspected shooter seemed to remain calm while speaking to the judge, as he showed little emotion and sat leaned back in his chair — which was positioned in front of a plain white wall. Robinson could only be seen from the torso up, though his suicide prevention smock remained at center screen.

What Is a Suicide Prevention Smock?

Source: COURT TV/YOUTUBE Tyler Robinson was formally charged with the aggravated murder of Charlie Kirk.

As social media users tried to figure out what Robinson was wearing — with some wondering whether it was a bulletproof vest — a spokesperson for the Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was an outfit designed to prevent a prisoner from taking their own life. "The smock might look like a bulletproof vest, but it's really a one-piece gown with Velcro patches and no waistband, ties, cords or some other ligature to hang oneself," Raymond Ormond explained to TMZ.

Tyler Robinson Under 'Special Watch' Amid Suicide Concerns

Source: COURT TV/YOUTUBE Tyler Robinson showed little emotion during his court appearance.

Robinson will remain in the Special Housing Unit until further notice, as he's under special watch while mental health professionals determine whether he is at risk of harming himself or suicidal. It's unclear if Robinson has threatened to take his own life while behind bars, however, police previously reported that the alleged assassin told his father he'd rather commit suicide than turn himself in to law enforcement.

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was killed with a shot to the neck at age 31 on Wednesday, September 10.