Our New Favorite Travel App: Cozycozy Accommodation Finder
In 2017, an exciting accommodation finder was founded. This is none other than Cozycozy, a French-Hungarian company with an international team. The site was launched in France in January 2020. With the aim to be the #1 worldwide tourist accommodation search engine, Cozycozy is now available in over 40 countries and still growing.
Cozycozy is a convenient accommodation search engine that allows for quick and efficient searches. Cozycozy understands that you don’t need to spend hours searching for the perfect accommodations for your next memorable tour. It allows you to compare reviews and prices within the shortest period. You can do all these things with just a few clicks with the Cozycozy accommodation finder and save a lot of time.
What Makes Cozycozy So Unique
Apart from its wide collection of the most popular countries, regions and destinations, it offers a comprehensive list of available accommodations for users to pick from. These accommodation options are available based on the user’s destination.
Cozycozy also partners with a vast array of reliable merchants, both domestic and international. In total, it boasts over 100+ merchant sites, including:
●Airbnb
●Booking.com
●Expedia
●Hotels.com
●TripAdvisor
●Trip.com
●Homestay
●Agoda
●HostelWorld
The app and the website also have various search filters available. You can compare all accommodations in a single search based on search filters like:
●Rating
●Price
●Type of accommodation
●Star rating
●Booking sites
●Amenities
●Rooms
●Destination
●Check-in and check-out
●Travellers
How Does Cozycozy Work?
Cozycozy is a free and secure accommodation finder application. It works by redirecting users to the official page of the provider for real bookings. The bookings occur on the partner’s official website after redirecting the users to the provider’s main page.
Next to the search results, users can check out the respective locations of their accommodations on the same page. What this means is that you don’t need to use a different website or application to do that.
Why Many People are Increasingly Using Cozycozy
Cozycozy is the only search engine that allows tourists to compare the complete range of accommodation options available at their disposal. So everyone is guaranteed to find a destination that smoothly blends with their needs and always at a reasonable price.
The platform offers all available accommodation solutions in a single search, including:
●Apartments
●Hotels
●Youth hostels
●Houses
●Cabins
●Cottages
●Treehouses
●Boats
●Lodges and more.
Cozycozy even offers free options such as home swaps, listed on the platform. The accommodation finder is always committed to putting its users’ needs and interests first. It’s easy and quick to use and features exhaustive and impartial offers as well as customizable searches.
Are you after Airbnb? Apartment? Villa? Hotel? A home exchange? A bed & breakfast? Or a youth hostel? Cozycozy has got you covered. Numerous options for adventurous travellers are also covered, ranging from a treehouse and a hidden cabin to a yurt. Are you more into traditional and cosy accommodations? Cozycozy has the likes of a cabin, cottage, Spanish Finca and Moroccan riad for you.