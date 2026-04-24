'Outer Banks' Star Madison Bailey Lounges in Skimpy Bikini: Hot Photos

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Madison Bailey is heating things up — and fans can’t get enough. The Outer Banks star recently took to Instagram to share a series of sun-soaked snaps, showing herself lounging poolside in a skimpy black bikini. In the photos, Bailey relaxed along the edge of a sleek backyard pool, letting her long, straight hair fall naturally over her shoulders as she posed under the bright sunshine.

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Source: @madisonbaileybabe/Instagram Madison Bailey stunned in a series of poolside bikini photos shared on Instagram.

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Keeping things effortless, the actress paired her look with a casual baseball cap and minimal accessories. The laid-back styling only added to the vibe, as her glowing skin and toned physique took center stage. From relaxed stretches to subtly sultry poses, Bailey struck a balance that immediately caught fans’ attention.

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Unsurprisingly, the comments section lit up within minutes. “Such a beautyy😍😍,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Calling you Amazon because you’re in your prime diva 🤍🧎🏽‍♀️🤍🧎🏽‍♀️.” “YOU’RE SO GORGEOUS MADDIE,” a third chimed in, while a fourth simply noted, “Summer looks good on you.”

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In another snap, Bailey gave a small peek at her minimal tattoo reading “11:11,” adding a personal touch to the glam shots. And in the final photo, she leaned into the golden sunlight, subtly highlighting her features and completing the effortlessly confident set.

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Source: @madisonbaileybabe/Instagram The actress kept her look simple and natural, letting her confidence and physique stand out.

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The post comes at a busy time for the rising star. According to reports, Bailey is set to appear alongside Tyga in his feature film debut, Baby, You’re a Star. The coming-of-age musical drama, which Tyga is also producing and co-writing with Curtis Bryant, is already generating buzz.

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Source: @madisonbaileybabe/Instagram Madison Bailey is set to star in the upcoming film 'Baby, You’re a Star' alongside Tyga.

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Set in 1989, the film follows an ambitious young artist trying to break free from his environment while navigating love, identity and the pursuit of creative expression. The story is said to mirror parts of Tyga’s own journey, focusing on an aspiring musician determined to overcome obstacles on the road to success. “Blending music, nostalgia and raw emotional stakes, the film aims to capture the spirit of a generation on the brink of cultural change,” a press release for Baby, You’re a Star states. Production is currently underway in Portland, Ore.

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Source: @madisonbaileybabe/Instagram The 'Outer Banks' alum previously revealed that her love for acting began after feeling inspired in her first acting class.