'Outer Banks' Star Madison Bailey Puts Her Bikini Body on Display in Bright Yellow Suit: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Madison Bailey is bringing the heat to Puerto Rico! The Outer Banks actress turned heads during her sun-soaked vacation, showing off her killer curves in a bold yellow bikini that left little to the imagination. With her tousled beach hair blowing in the breeze and a flirty smile on her face, the 26-year-old looked completely carefree as she posed on a lounger with the ocean as her backdrop.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“In no rush,” she captioned the carousel of snapshots, totally matching the relaxed vacation vibes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @madisonbaileybabe/Instagram Madison Bailey rocked a yellow bikini during her Puerto Rico vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

She then playfully scrunched up her nose and rested her chin in her hands.

Article continues below advertisement

Bailey didn’t just stay beachside. In another look, she wandered the streets in a breezy baby blue sundress, white sandals and layered necklaces. A flower tucked behind her ear topped off the romantic island aesthetic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @madisonbaileybabe/Instagram Madison Bailey rocked a multicolored sultry top while shopping.

Article continues below advertisement

Later, she switched it up again, going glam in a multicolored strapless top and tiny brown shorts. Oversized sunglasses, a Fendi shoulder bag, and shopping bags from Off-White and Jimmy Choo completed her designer-ready look.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans were loving it. “QUE HERMOSAAA 🤍,” one gushed, while another wrote, “What if next stop was Brazil? We would love to see u in there 😜.” “Wow our girl at vacation??? 😍 Love it!” an OBX fan account chimed in. “Puerto Rico really suits you ❤️,” another added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @madisonbaileybabe/Instagram The 'OBX' star shared playful beach pics and stylish outfits on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

The fun trip comes as Bailey’s on-screen love life sparked buzz with Outer Banks fans. Bailey, who plays the fiery Kiara Carrera, recently shut down a fan theory involving her character and the show’s resident bad boy, Rafe Cameron (played by Drew Starkey). While filming Season 5, Bailey responded to a comment in a now-deleted TikTok reel, “Maddie, tell Kiara I want her with Rafe now!”

Article continues below advertisement

In a surprise move, she replied with a firm, “She said no.” The blunt answer sent shockwaves through the fandom, many of whom were speculating that Kiara and Rafe might develop unexpected chemistry this season. But Bailey's quick clapback suggests that storyline may not be on the table — at least not yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @madisonbaileybabe/Instagram The actress also wore a blue sundress and a designer outfit while exploring.