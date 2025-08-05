'Outer Banks' Star Madison Bailey Puts Her Bikini Body on Display in Bright Yellow Suit: Photos
Madison Bailey is bringing the heat to Puerto Rico!
The Outer Banks actress turned heads during her sun-soaked vacation, showing off her killer curves in a bold yellow bikini that left little to the imagination. With her tousled beach hair blowing in the breeze and a flirty smile on her face, the 26-year-old looked completely carefree as she posed on a lounger with the ocean as her backdrop.
“In no rush,” she captioned the carousel of snapshots, totally matching the relaxed vacation vibes.
She then playfully scrunched up her nose and rested her chin in her hands.
Bailey didn’t just stay beachside.
In another look, she wandered the streets in a breezy baby blue sundress, white sandals and layered necklaces. A flower tucked behind her ear topped off the romantic island aesthetic.
Later, she switched it up again, going glam in a multicolored strapless top and tiny brown shorts. Oversized sunglasses, a Fendi shoulder bag, and shopping bags from Off-White and Jimmy Choo completed her designer-ready look.
Naturally, fans were loving it.
“QUE HERMOSAAA 🤍,” one gushed, while another wrote, “What if next stop was Brazil? We would love to see u in there 😜.”
“Wow our girl at vacation??? 😍 Love it!” an OBX fan account chimed in.
“Puerto Rico really suits you ❤️,” another added.
The fun trip comes as Bailey’s on-screen love life sparked buzz with Outer Banks fans.
Bailey, who plays the fiery Kiara Carrera, recently shut down a fan theory involving her character and the show’s resident bad boy, Rafe Cameron (played by Drew Starkey).
While filming Season 5, Bailey responded to a comment in a now-deleted TikTok reel, “Maddie, tell Kiara I want her with Rafe now!”
In a surprise move, she replied with a firm, “She said no.”
The blunt answer sent shockwaves through the fandom, many of whom were speculating that Kiara and Rafe might develop unexpected chemistry this season.
But Bailey's quick clapback suggests that storyline may not be on the table — at least not yet.
As fans know, Kiara’s still grieving the loss of her boyfriend JJ (Rudy Pankow), so jumping into a romance with her enemy might not exactly track.
Even Outer Banks co-creator Josh Pate addressed the hot topic in a November 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, saying it would be “a hard turn to go straight to a Rafe and Kiara 'ship given where they've been in the past.”
Still, he didn’t rule it out completely.
“We also know how great Drew and Madison are as actors and how great they are together. So we're definitely going to explore that relationship,” he teased.