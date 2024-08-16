What to Know About 'Outer Banks' Season 4 in 8 Clicks: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More
When Was 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Confirmed?
In February 2023 at Poguelandia, Chase Stokes — who plays the role of John B. Routledge — confirmed that the Outer Banks had been greenlit for a fourth season. At the time, he expressed gratitude to their fans who stayed with them throughout the years.
"This is an incredible moment for all of us," said Stokes. "To our cast and crew, thank you so much for all of your hard work."
Outer Banks co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke also issued a joint statement to Variety to confirm the development.
"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular," they said. "The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."
What Is 'Outer Banks' Season 4 About?
In Outer Banks Season 3, the Pogues were honored when they returned to Kildare County for their discoveries following their adventures at El Dorado.
The upcoming Season 4 will delve into the Pogues' journey as they leave the deserted island with knowledge about the lost treasure of Blackbeard. The new treasure hunt will be the crew's new adventure.
"We felt like we needed to migrate them out of school," Josh said during the June 2023 Tudum: A Global Fan Event. "We think about the first three [seasons] as a trilogy and then we're starting over on [another sort of] trilogy now. We just needed to clear the decks. We're going to have new villains, a new treasure hunt a new life situation."
In addition, Chase previously teased the characters dealing with self-doubt in the next episodes.
"Being in the situation that John B and Sarah are in, it really will force them to evaluate everything," he told People in March, referring to John B and Sarah's trauma after losing their fathers. "Where they are, what their purpose is, what their intentions are, and what was the actual value of it? Was it worth it, in hindsight? If they could go back and change things, would they? Or do they feel OK with it?"
Who Appears in the New Season of 'Outer Banks'?
Aside from Chase, the Outer Banks regulars — Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Davis, Rudy Pankow, Austin North and Drew Starkey — will return in Season 4.
The series will add more cast members, including J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez and Mia Challis.
Who Is Not Returning for Season 4?
Before Outer Banks Season 4, the series lost Charles Esten and Charles Halford's characters — Ward Cameron and John Routledge, respectively — following their deaths, making it possible the two stars will not return for the new season.
When Did 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Start Filming?
Outer Banks Season 4 started rolling the cameras in the summer of 2023, though the writers and SAG strike put the filming on hold at one point. They officially restarted filming in November 2023.
In March 2024, Chase revealed they were "getting close" to the "finish line."
Is There a Trailer for 'Outer Banks' Season 4?
During the same 2023 Tudum: A Global Fan Event, Netflix shared a trailer for Outer Banks Season 4. A short clip was also included in the streaming giant's teaser for the 2024 slate.
No new teaser was released after that, as of press time.
When Will' Outer Banks' Season 4 Be Released?
Currently, Outer Banks has yet to determine the final release date for Season 4.
Will There Be Season 5 of 'Outer Banks'?
Before the Season 4 announcement, the showrunners planned to end the show by Season 5. However, Josh revealed that the timeline might change.
"I don't know if I could put a real number on it right now — how long it takes to get to that ending might expand, but we now know the shape of the end of the story," he told Entertainment Weekly in February 2023. "We're going to take it as long as we can, for sure."