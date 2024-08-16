What to Know About 'Outer Banks' Season 4 in 8 Clicks: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More

In February 2023 at Poguelandia, Chase Stokes — who plays the role of John B. Routledge — confirmed that the Outer Banks had been greenlit for a fourth season. At the time, he expressed gratitude to their fans who stayed with them throughout the years.

"This is an incredible moment for all of us," said Stokes. "To our cast and crew, thank you so much for all of your hard work."

Outer Banks co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke also issued a joint statement to Variety to confirm the development.

"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular," they said. "The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."