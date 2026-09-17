Ozzy Osbourne Fans Accuse His Family of a 'Cash Grab' as Sharon Osbourne Uses AI in Attempt to 'Turn' Black Sabbath Singer 'Into Elvis': Report
Sept. 17 2026, Published 6:27 p.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne's family was accused of using the late rocker as a "cash grab" after plans to use his likeness for an AI-powered avatar were revealed.
Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne Revealed Plans For AI Ozzy
Sharon Osbourne and her son, Jack Osbourne, revealed the plans during a Las Vegas trade show in May.
The virtual Ozzy would reportedly share the "digital DNA" of his voice, image and movement.
"You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice. We’re going to take it all around the world," Sharon, 73, said at the time. "Elvis died 50 years ago, and everybody knows Elvis. I just want that for Ozzy."
AI Venture Was Called 'Cash Grab' By Fans
A new report published by The Telegraph on September 16 revealed that the plan for a virtual Ozzy has faced opposition, with critics calling the endeavor a "cash grab."
"This is dystopian s---. Let the man rest in peace," one online critic said, while a second wrote, "Don’t they have enough money?"
Others used words like "disgusting," "despicable" and "absolutely awful" to describe the situation.
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Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne Addressed 'Cash Grab' Claims
Sharon and Jack, 40, addressed the criticism of the AI project during a June episode of "The Osbournes" podcast.
The mother-son duo called the venture a technological advancement, with Jack noting it was a "closed AI module" that wasn't connected to the internet.
"Someone said, 'It’s dangerous, you can’t control,'" he recalled. "And I was like, 'What the f--- do you think this? Terminator?' You think this is going to go sentient and the next thing you know Ozzy is going to launch the nukes? For me, it’s not about pretending he’s still alive."
Sharon Osbourne Said Ozzy Osbourne Wondered How He Would Be Remembered
Sharon chimed in by saying her late husband, who died in July 2025, was "still alive," adding, "He's left us a body of work that will never die."
The pair emphasized that the AI project was not about the money but to ensure Ozzy was "never forgotten."
"I'm not asking you to come," Sharon added. “I don’t want your f------ money. I don’t need your f------ money. I’m doing very well.”
She also said that the late Black Sabbath musician would've supported the venture if he were alive.
"For somebody to turn around to me and say I’m doing a cash grab? No, you don’t know my husband, OK?” she continued. "I know my husband. My husband would say to me over and over, 'After I go, how long do you think I’ll be remembered?'"