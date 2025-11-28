EXCLUSIVE Another Blow for Rock World as Legendary Frontman Pal of Ozzy Osbourne, 80, Is Doomed to Die Blind as He Announces Retirement Source: MEGA Rocker Ian Gillan has 30 percent vision left. Aaron Tinney Nov. 28 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ian Gillan, the frontman of Deep Purple, has revealed he is losing his eyesight and warns retirement may be "not far off," prompting grief in the rock world just months after the death of his friend Ozzy Osbourne. OK! can reveal Gillan, who turned 80 in August, made the admission in a new interview, disclosing he now has just 30 percent vision and fears his performance days may be numbered. Deep Purple, who last completed a full run of shows in November 2024, recently completed a one-off concert in Tbilisi, Ga. A European tour for June and July 2026 has also been announced – but Gillan says he might not make it that far. "It's one of those things. I've only got 30 percent vision," he said. "That won't get better. It makes life mysterious. The hardest thing is working on my laptop. I can't see anything on the screen unless I use my peripheral vision – I pick up a line by looking at it sideways. But you find a way. You adapt."

Source: MEGA The rocker said he only has 30 percent vision.

He also joked about the brutal realities of aging: "It's hilarious this growing old thing. It's a laugh a minute. Well, sometimes yes and sometimes no. I walk down the road and hear something drop off – 'Clang,' there's something else gone. Nothing's changed really apart from I can't pole vault anymore. Other than that, things move a little more slowly. But nothing's changed." When pressed on what the future holds, Gillan added: "I think if I lose my energy I'm going to stop. I don't want to be an embarrassment to anyone. We're not far off that. It creeps up on you – you don't really notice." The singer's admission comes as a sharp blow to the music world, still reeling from the shock death of Gillan's old friend Osbourne, who died in October at age 76 from a heart attack and complications of respiratory failure following years of Parkinson's disease. A long-time rock insider said: "Losing Ian's voice and sight feels like another chapter closing in an era defined by giants like Ozzy." Another industry source added: "Ian's condition is a devastating blow, especially so soon after Ozzy's death. These legends were the pillars of rock – now one by one they're slipping away." Deep Purple's latest album, their 23rd, * =1 *, was released in 2024 and features tracks such as "Lazy Sod," "Portable Door" and "Pictures of You."

Source: mega Ozzy Osbourne died in July.

Gillan's health update follows other recent retirements, including that of David Coverdale, 74, who replaced Gillan as Deep Purple's lead singer from 1973 to 1976. He formally announced he was hanging up his performing boots shortly before Gillan's admission about his eyesight. Whitesnake frontman Coverdale thanked fans when he stepped away, saying: "It really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement."

Source: MEGA The singer said he can't work on his laptop.