Ozzy Osbourne's Final Revelations: Shocking Truths From His New Memoir 'Last Rites'

Released on October 7, Ozzy Osbourne's Last Rites dives into the rock legend's numerous health struggles in his later years, while also spilling juicy details about his journey as a heavy metal icon and reality TV star. "I can't complain," the Grammy winner wrote in the book's opening. "I've been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. Met some phenomenal people — King Charles, Queen Elizabeth, presidents, actors, celebrities, some truly great fans. I've done good. Done bad."

Osbourne announced the memoir just two weeks before his death from a heart attack at his Birmingham, England, home. Earlier that month, he mentioned performing his final concert, dubbing it "the best medicine I've had since all my medical s--- started back in 2019." Here are the biggest revelations from Last Rites.

The 'Most Addictive' Drug He's Ever Used

Osbourne, known for his notorious past with drugs, revealed in the book that nicotine takes the cake as "the most addictive substance I've ever put into my body, without any shadow of doubt." He wasn't a fan of propofol either, the drug that led to Michael Jackson's death. "There are some things you don't just f--- around with," he wrote, noting that the fact Jackson used it nightly for sleep was "absolutely insane to me." One of his scariest drug experiences occurred while working on his 1995 album, Ozzmosis, when he mixed vodka with codeine. "I came that close, man. It scared the living s--- out of me," he recalled.

He Never Meant to Bite Off That Bat's Head

While the infamous bat-biting incident overshadowed his career, Osbourne clarified that it was an accident. "That was the night someone threw what I thought was a joke-shop bat at the stage. And I caught it," he said. "When I bit down on its neck, I realized very quickly it wasn't made of rubber." He also expressed regret about biting the head off a dove during a record label meeting in 1981, noting, "What happened to that bird, I'll take to my grave."

He Felt Relief When 'The Osbournes' Ended

MTV's The Osbournes introduced the star and his family — wife Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly — to a new generation, but the rocker was relieved when the series wrapped in 2005. "I liked being in The Osbournes, but I hated working in TV. It's a vipers' nest, TV, it really is," he explained. "When the final camera guy left, it was such a relief, man. To take a s--- without a boom mic over your head."

Recovery Talks With Celebrities

After multiple attempts to quit drinking and drugs, Ozzy occasionally found support among his celebrity peers. He recalled that Matthew Perry "used to come to our house for AA meetings," calling him "the funniest, most talented bloke." Ozzy also shared that he had conversations with David Bowie about recovery before the legendary musician's passing in 2016.

The Infamous 'Cocaine Duel' With David Lee Roth

Ozzy mentioned a legendary "cocaine duel" with David Lee Roth, trying to see who could consume more drugs before passing out. "I mean, it's possible it happened," he wrote. "But I doubt it. It just wasn't the kind of thing I did with Dave."

King Charles III Sent Him Scotch

The memoir featured a surprising anecdote involving King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales. Ozzy recalled, "After my quad bike accident, he sent me a bottle of Scotch, which was very nice of him." Sharon, however, took the bottle before Ozzy could enjoy it, sending it to the "loft of no return" where she hides things.

Debunking the Suicide Pact Rumors

For years, rumors swirled about a supposed suicide pact between Ozzy and Sharon. "That's bulls---," he declared. "I've said to Sharon, if that ever happens to me, please … turn me off. Or fly me to Switzerland, give me one final sip of the jolly juice and send me out like a Viking."

He Considered Recording Again Before He Died

