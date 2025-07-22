'The Final Show': Ozzy Osbourne Shared Eerie Post 1 Day Before His Tragic Death
Ozzy Osbourne was active on Instagram just one day before he passed away on Tuesday, July 22, at age 76.
The day prior, the rocker uploaded a photo of a flyer that advertised his and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning benefit concert, which took place in England on July 5.
Ozzy Osbourne's Last Instagram Post
The advertisement, which was taped next to a door, read "Ozzy Osbourne" on top of a photo of the singer with bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward.
The last line read "The Final Show." Osbourne didn't include a caption in his post.
At the concert, the legendary star got emotional while addressing the crowd of 45,000 people.
"You’ve got no idea how I feel," he gushed. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
The Star Got Emotional at His Final Concert
In February, wife Sharon Osbourne revealed her husband was "so excited" to perform one more time "with the guys again and all his friends."
"Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's been no full stop. This is his full stop," she added in her interview, referring to how he had to suddenly stop performing due to his Parkinson's diagnosis, which he received in 2019 and publicly revealed the year after.
Fortunately, the disease didn't affect his voice.
His daughter Kelly Osbourne called the show "magic."
"I can’t even write this without tears streaming down my face!" the mother-of-one confessed. "Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad. Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and goodbye in the most beautiful way! #ozzyforever."
Ozzy Osbourne Was 'Surrounded by Love' When He Passed
Ozzy's loved ones confirmed his death in a public statement and on social media, posting a photo of the star on his Instagram page.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the message read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
The vocalist left behind Sharon and their three adult kids: son Jack and daughters Kelly and Aimee. He was also a father to Jessica and Louis with ex-wife Thelma Riley and was a stepdad to Thelma's son Elliot Kingsley.
The singer was married to Thelma from 1971-1982 and went on to tie the knot with Sharon in 1982.