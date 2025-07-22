Ozzy Osbourne Dead at Age 76 Weeks After Performing at Final U.K. Show
Ozzy Osbourne has heartbreakingly died at age 76.
The rock star died "surrounded by love," his family confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, July 22.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," read a message signed by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, sons Jack and Louis, and daughters Kelly and Aimee. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
Ozzy Osbourne Performed Final Show Weeks Before Sad Death
Ozzy's death comes weeks after he took the stage one final time during the Black Sabbath farewell concert on July 5 in the U.K. city of Birmingham. The heavy metal singer performed from a throne for the show.
His daughter Kelly reflected on the emotional experience via Instagram after the concert, writing: "To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement!"
"I can’t even [write] this without tears streaming down my face! Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad. Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and good bye in the most beautiful way!" her caption concluded.
Inside Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Battle
Prior to his death, Ozzy suffered an intense battle with Parkinson's disease — which he was diagnosed with in February 2019 after suffering a fall, though he didn't reveal his health woes to the public until January of the following year.
"It's not a death sentence but it affects certain nerves in your body. You have a good day, a good day, then a really bad day," Ozzy's wife, Sharon, admitted during an appearance on Good Morning America.
Ozzy said it was difficult to differentiate whether symptoms of numbness he had been experiencing were from Parkinson's disease of the fall.
"It's been terribly challenging for us all," he confessed. "I did my last show [on] New Year's Eve (2018). Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."
Ozzy opened up about his reasoning behind wanting to come forward with his diagnosis while expressing gratitude to his fans.
"I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it any more 'cause it's like I'm running out of excuses, you know?" he expressed, calling his supporters his "air."
"I feel better. I've owned up to the fact that I have... a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them," he continued.
Ozzy, nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness," became a worldwide phenomenon after emerging as the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, which was formed in 1968 alongside fellow members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.
The band has been credited for creating heavy metal music and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.