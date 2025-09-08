Jack Osbourne and His Kids Introduce Ozzy's Tribute at 2025 VMAs: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Osbourne and his four daughters, who all wore "Ozzy" T-shirts, honored Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July, at the 2025 VMAs on Sunday, September 7. During the awards show, they sent him a message before the stars' tribute performance via a video message. Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD and Nuno Bettencourt then sang some of the rocker's songs.

Source: MTV The stars played a tribute at the 2025 VMAs.

They performed "Changes," in addition to some of Ozzy's greatest hits. Before YUNGBLUD ran offstage, with his mic stand in hand, he high-fived some of his fans.

Jack Osbourne delivers a sweet message about dad, Ozzy Osbourne ❤️ #VMAs pic.twitter.com/oLetGRbiON — Celeb Buzz (@buzzceleb31) September 8, 2025

Source: MEGA The rocker died in July.

Prior to the show, Nuno spoke about the night and how they planned to honor the late musician. "It's incredible. My 15-year-old self can't believe it. We grew up on Ozzy. He changed rock and roll and metal as we know it," he said told People. "So I think the tribute tonight with myself, Yungblud, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry... it's old blood and young blood tonight." Nuno added, "We're gonna blow the roof off the place and I think the fans are gonna be pleased. Maybe a few tears at the end."

Source: MEGA Jack previously shared how he learned about Ozzy's death.

Jack previously revealed how he learned of his father's tragic death after spending some time in the U.K. In the latest episode of his “Ghost and Grit” podcast, uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, September 3, Jack recalled being woken up in the middle of the night at his Los Angeles home. A longtime family employee, who had worked with them for 30 years, knocked on his door at 3:45 a.m. to deliver the devastating news. “When I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened,” Jack said. “I was informed that my father had passed.”

