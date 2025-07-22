or
Ozzy Osbourne Was a Father of 6 Children Before His Death: Meet His Famous Family

Photo of Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne was known for his crazy persona on stage, but at home, the former Black Sabbath rocker was just 'dad' to the six children in his large family.

July 22 2025, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

How Many Children Did Ozzy Osbourne Have?

image of Ozzy Osbourne was a father of six children before his death.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne was a father of six children before his death.

Osbourne was married to his first wife, Thelma Riley, from 1971 to 1982. During the 11-year marriage, they welcomed two biological children, Louis Osbourne and Jessica Osbourne. Ozzy also adopted Elliot Kingsley, Thelma’s son from a previous relationship.

Ozzy and Sharon's Relationship

image of Ozzy Osbourne is known for his relationship with Sharon Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne is known for his relationship with Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy married his second wife, Sharon Osbourne, in 1982, and the couple welcomed their first child, Aimee Osbourne, the following year. Their daughter Kelly Osbourne was born in 1984, followed by their youngest son, Jack Osbourne, in 1985.

Ozzy Osbourne

What Happened to Aimee Osbourne on the Family’s MTV Reality Show?

image of Aimee Osbourne prefers to stay out of her famous family's spotlight.
Source: MEGA

Aimee Osbourne prefers to stay out of her famous family's spotlight.

The Osbournes debuted their MTV reality show in 2002, airing for four seasons. At just 16 years old, Aimee refused to appear on camera and moved out of the family home.

“She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did,” the mother-of-four revealed during a 2018 episode of The Talk. “It broke my heart when she moved.”

Aimee later revealed during a 2020 radio interview that she “valued her privacy” after growing up with a “pretty well-known dad.”

Ozzy Osbourne Died in July 2025

image of Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July 2025.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July 2025.

Weeks after declaring his last performance in early July, Ozzy’s death was confirmed in a statement by his family on July 22, 2025.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," read a message signed by his wife, sons Jack and Louis, and daughters Kelly and Aimee. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Ozzy vowed that his show in Birmingham, England, would be his last due to his deteriorating health. He previously went public with his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020.

