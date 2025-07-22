Ozzy Osbourne Was a Father of 6 Children Before His Death: Meet His Famous Family

Ozzy Osbourne was known for his crazy persona on stage, but at home, the former Black Sabbath rocker was just 'dad' to the six children in his large family.

Osbourne was married to his first wife, Thelma Riley , from 1971 to 1982. During the 11-year marriage, they welcomed two biological children, Louis Osbourne and Jessica Osbourne. Ozzy also adopted Elliot Kingsley , Thelma’s son from a previous relationship.

Ozzy married his second wife, Sharon Osbourne , in 1982, and the couple welcomed their first child, Aimee Osbourne , the following year. Their daughter Kelly Osbourne was born in 1984, followed by their youngest son, Jack Osbourne , in 1985.

The Osbournes debuted their MTV reality show in 2002, airing for four seasons. At just 16 years old, Aimee refused to appear on camera and moved out of the family home.

“She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did,” the mother-of-four revealed during a 2018 episode of The Talk. “It broke my heart when she moved.”

Aimee later revealed during a 2020 radio interview that she “valued her privacy” after growing up with a “pretty well-known dad.”