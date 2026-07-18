Packing for Vacation Just Got Easier: Celebrity Stylist Shares Her Best Summer Travel Tips Using Revolutionary App Kitme

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We’ve all been there: staring at an empty suitcase with no clue where to begin packing for that summer trip. Enter Kitme. The revolutionary app is being hailed as the real-world version of Cher Horowitz’s iconic Clueless closet — and who doesn’t want that?! Kitme is the first digital wardrobe that automatically converts your online purchases into a shoppable, shareable cloud closet with zero manual uploads required. Featuring a digital outfit generator, personalized brand recommendations, and on-demand access to elite stylists, the platform is changing how we dress, travel and shop. One of those elite stylists, Sierra Crompton, shared her ultimate insider tips on perfecting vacation packing, building a capsule wardrobe for summer, and refreshing your look without buying an entirely new wardrobe.

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Q: Kitme could be described as the Clueless closet come to life. From a stylist's perspective, how does having your closet available on the app change the game for everyday dressing? ANSWER: Kitme honestly makes my life so much easier. As a stylist, I am constantly planning all my clients' outfits, and therefore, there are times when I have a very, very limited amount of time to spend on my own outfit. With Kitme, I normally create my looks once I’ve closed my laptop down for the day. I spend 10 minutes going through my digital wardrobe, creating a mood board for what I want to wear the next day and adding it to my calendar! The app is so easy to navigate and use that it’s just become second nature to me. Q: Summer travel season is here, and everyone wants to achieve that effortless aesthetic. What are your rules for building a summer capsule wardrobe using what’s already in your closet? ANSWER: My rules for building a summer capsule wardrobe are the exact same as the rules for any other month. Start with the basics! Ensure you have a few pairs of shorts, denim in a few styles, a nice pair of linen as well and then focus on basic tops that can be mixed and matched throughout multiple looks. The basics will take you very far, so if your wardrobe does basics well, you should only have to buy a few additional pieces each season!

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Q: For someone looking to refresh their style for an upcoming trip without spending a fortune, how can they use Kitme’s features to get that "new clothes" feeling? ANSWER: There’s a few ways! Kitme offers a For You Market where you can shop brands like MyTheresa and Ssense. This makes it the perfect place to start identifying and purchasing additional items you want for an upcoming trip. You also have the opportunity to flip between the pieces you want and your digital closet so you can start creating outfits before you’ve even hit purchase! The second way would be to create new mood boards using your digital closet. As a stylist so many of my clients struggle with not knowing what to pair with what instead of actually having nothing to wear. Their wardrobe is full but they need to breathe new life into it. I suggest playing around with your digital wardrobe. Create mood boards, try new things, think outside the box. Fashion is completely up to you! Then when you’re ready to wear it you already have the board and know exactly how to execute the look!

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Q: For those looking for some extra, personalized help, say for a special event or trip, how does the Stylist on Demand feature work? ANSWER: The Stylist on Demand feature is my favourite feature. It allows access to multiple different stylists at any time. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of shoes for a trip or want better basics, your Kitme stylist has you covered! There are prompts as well which makes it super easy to get help but you can also personalize your message and let your stylist know exactly what you’re looking for. Once you’ve sent a message your stylist will be in touch and will start creating styles and looks for you based on your specific needs! This feature is absolutely changing the way stylists work with their clients and I am so excited to see Kitme leading that change.

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