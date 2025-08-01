'A Golden Goddess': Bikini-Clad Padma Lakshmi, 54, Leaves Fans Drooling as She Flaunts Her 'Flawless' Figure in New Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Padma Lakshmi left fans drooling after posting new bikini photos. On Thursday, July 31, the chef posted two shots of herself rocking a magenta two-piece swimsuit while on a scenic patio overlooking the ocean. The star is currently on vacation in the Hamptons.

Padma Lakshmi Flaunts Bikini Body

Source: @padmalakshmi/instagram Padma Lakshmi flaunted her figure in a pink string bikini.

Lakshmi, 54, had one hand in her hair for the first photo and placed both of her hands on the ledge in the second. The star's Instagram followers flooded the comments section with compliments, with one calling her the "Golden goddess of the endless summer." "So beautiful 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote a second person, with a third declaring, "Oh my God! Padma just gets better as the years go by. 🩷😍 Flawless. 👙."

Source: @padmalakshmi/instagram The chef laughed when she started howling with dog near the beach.

She also included a sweet video where she cuddled with her pooch, wearing a flowy, floral cover-up. "Should we howl? Should we howl at the ocean?" she asked her pup. "Ready?" The mom-of-one then made a howling sound, which prompted her small dog do the same. Lakshmi and her friend recording the video laughed as they continued to make the noise for several more seconds.

Padma Lakshmi's Summer Trips

Source: @padmalakshmi/instagram The 'Top Chef' star was visiting the Hamptons.

Lakshmi has been traveling all over the globe, as in June, she took her 15-year-old daughter, Krishna, to Iceland. "If you’re planning a trip this summer, Iceland is a great option! #Littlehands and I went over spring break, and there’s so much to see and do," she captioned a post featuring pictures from their adventure. "You might not catch the northern lights this time of year, but at least it won’t be as cold!!!" Images showed the two swimming in the Blue Lagoon, going horseback riding and trying to see the Aurora Borealis.

The bombshell welcomed her daughter with businessman Adam Dell, though Lakshmi admitted on the "Me Becoming Mom" podcast that she was "between relationships" at the time. Krishna was partly raised by Lakshmi's former beau Teddy Forstmann, who died in 2011. The model was last romantically linked to poet Terrance Hayes, whom she was seen holding hands with in April 2024. The two had previously dated in 2021, according to a news outlet. She admitted in a previous interview that the "demands of two shows plus motherhood" led to their original split.

Source: @padmalakshmi/instagram The star is a mom to 15-year-old daughter Krishna.