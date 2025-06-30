Padma Lakshmi, 54, Stuns in Tiny Black Bikini During Iceland Trip: Photos
Padma Lakshmi just proved that 54 never looked so good!
The Top Chef star took to Instagram to share some gorgeous shots from her recent getaway to Iceland. In one set of photos, Lakshmi showed off her toned figure in a tiny black bikini as she soaked in the famous Blue Lagoon.
With oversized black sunglasses and a glass of white wine in hand, she looked relaxed and radiant against the steamy blue backdrop.
The Indian-American television personality also shared a rare and sweet moment with her 15-year-old daughter, Krishna. The pair was all smiles as they enjoyed soaking in the water together.
“If you’re planning a trip this summer, Iceland is a great option! #Littlehands and I went over spring break, and there’s so much to see and do. You might not catch the northern lights this time of year, but at least it won’t be as cold!!!” she wrote in the caption.
The carousel also featured shots of the duo horseback riding and trying their luck at Aurora Borealis spotting.
Fans quickly filled the comments section with love.
“Thank you for sharing your vacation photos and you look absolutely stunning ❤️,” one wrote, while another gushed, “Yess omg you got the BEST moments.”
Even supermodel Ashley Graham chimed in with a simple note, writing, “The best!”
A fourth fan added, “So beautiful, enjoyable Iceland trip Padma and Krishna. Your lovely photos show it! 😍😍😍😍😍.”
While fans were catching up from all the vacation content, Lakshmi also dropped another exciting update — she’s returning to TV.
“Oh, my God, I’m doing a show for CBS,” she revealed during the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. “I didn’t want to really go back to food competition [shows] because eating that food was tough! But CBS came to me, and they just really made an offer I couldn’t refuse, frankly.”
The new show, America’s Culinary Cup, will bring together top chefs from across the country in a high-stakes competition with a jaw-dropping $1 million prize.
“That’s the prize money we’re giving out, which is four times as much as any other food competition that I can think of,” Emmy-nominated star said. “So I’m daunted and I’m excited, and this time, it’s mine.”
According to CBS, the show is all about combining the intensity of sports with the drama of reality TV while celebrating culinary excellence and the American spirit. Contestants will be tested on creativity, leadership, endurance, presentation and skill.
“We’re inviting elite chefs from across the country to represent their unique culinary style and battle it out,” the author said in a statement. “This competition echoes the thrill of sports and the American spirit as we cheer on our favorite chefs. I’m very excited to work with CBS and partner with Susan [Rover] on America’s Culinary Cup.”